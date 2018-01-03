FCA Canada reports all-time record sales year for both ram brand and ram pickup trucks

FCA Canada today reported both December and full-year sales, closing the books on 2017 with an all-time record year for Ram brand, as well as Ram pickup trucks.

December 2017 FCA Canada sales of 17,654 vehicles were down 6 per cent when compared with results from December 2016. For the month, a sales record was achieved for Chrysler Pacifica.

In full-year 2017, Ram was the record-setting sales leader for FCA Canada, with figures exceeding 100,000 units and surpassing last year’s full-year numbers by 10 per cent. Overall, 2017 calendar-year sales for FCA Canada were 267,052 units, down 4 per cent compared with full-year 2016 sales of 278,729.

December 2017 Sales Highlights

December 2017 was a strong month for Jeep® products. Grand Cherokee, which recently debuted the world’s fastest SUV in the form of the 707-horsepower Trackhawk, saw sales of 1,438 units in December 2017, up 67 per cent from 12 months prior (860 units). The compact Jeep Compass – completely redesigned for 2017 – saw monthly sales of 603, up 25 per cent versus sales of 482 in December 2016. Built on over 75 years of legendary 4×4 heritage, the iconic Jeep Wrangler sales were up 36 per cent with 1,047 units sold, compared with 770 vehicles sold in the same month, one year ago.

Recently announced as a repeat winner by AutoTRADER.ca as their Top Pick for Minivan, Chrysler Pacifica reached record sales for the month of December. The Canadian-built minivan achieved 638 sales, up 144 per cent compared with sales from the same month last year.

Alfa Romeo continues to design and craft some of the most stunning and exclusive cars in automotive history, all while building on a racing heritage that includes some of the most talented and storied drivers and victories.

The Alfa Romeo brand saw its best month since launch with 352 sales in December 2017. Strong sales results came from both the Stelvio and Giulia. The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian; while the Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment.

Full-year Sales Highlights

Ram brand finished 2017 strongly with a hat-trick of sales claims: the best sales year on record for the brand overall (103,843 units, versus 94,108 in 2016), the best year ever for pickup truck sales (98,465 units, versus 89,666 in 2016), and Ram pickup truck as the second highest selling vehicle in Canada for the year. On the commercial side, ProMaster vans continue to gain traction, with year-over-year sales up a notable 65 per cent.

In a uniquely Canadian sales story, all three of the products manufactured at Ontario’s Brampton Assembly Plant (BAP) saw their sales rise in 2017, versus 2016. On the Dodge brand side, Challenger and Charger sales were up 8 and 30 per cent, respectively, while Chrysler 300 was up 18 per cent.

Also made in Canada, the segment-leading Chrysler Pacifica minivan saw a noteworthy 142 per cent increase in sales, calendar-year 2017 versus 2016. Momentum continues to build behind the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017. When combined with Dodge Grand Caravan sales, FCA maintains its 35-plus-year claim of leading minivan sales in Canada.

Sales Chart

Canada Sales Summary DECEMBER 2017 Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 603 482 25% 6,443 4,381 47% Patriot 5 1,042 -100% 3,009 8,897 -66% Wrangler 1,047 770 36% 17,296 18,505 -7% Cherokee 2,027 2,115 -4% 23,702 32,250 -27% Grand Cherokee 1,438 860 67% 16,877 15,091 12% Renegade 96 258 -63% 3,015 3,962 -24% JEEP BRAND 5,216 5,527 -6% 70,342 83,086 -15% 200 1 330 -100% 2,842 6,919 -59% 300 494 173 186% 4,332 3,662 18% Town & Country 0 10 -100% 5 2,910 -100% Pacifica 638 261 144% 6,185 2,560 142% CHRYSLER BRAND 1,133 774 46% 13,364 16,051 -17% Dart 0 93 -100% 533 1,424 -63% Charger 494 212 133% 4,862 3,738 30% Challenger 101 135 -25% 3,422 3,158 8% Viper 0 8 -100% 51 62 -18% Journey 966 1,303 -26% 13,745 16,883 -19% Caravan 3,283 3,480 -6% 46,933 51,513 -9% Durango 480 352 36% 6,505 6,266 4% DODGE BRAND 5,324 5,583 -5% 76,051 83,044 -8% Ram P/U 5,273 6,309 -16% 98,465 89,666 10% ProMaster Van 239 317 -25% 4,320 2,623 65% ProMaster City 57 210 -73% 1,058 1,819 -42% RAM BRAND 5,569 6,836 -19% 103,843 94,108 10% Giulia 156 0 NEW 596 0 NEW Alfa 4C 1 2 -50% 62 85 -27% Alfa Stelvio 195 0 NEW 455 0 NEW ALFA BRAND 352 2 17500% 1,113 85 1209% 500 38 81 -53% 840 1,027 -18% 500L 0 18 -100% 42 304 -86% 500X 11 29 -62% 856 766 12% Spider 11 20 -45% 601 258 133% FIAT BRAND 60 148 -59% 2,339 2,355 -1% TOTAL FCA CANADA 17,654 18,870 -6% 267,052 278,729 -4%

*Method of Determining Monthly Sales

Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.