FCA Canada reports third-quarter 2020 sales results

FCA Canada today reported third-quarter 2020 sales of 54,399 vehicles, a decrease of 11 per cent from 60,928 sold in Q3 2019.

“Every month in the third quarter showed improved recovery, with September recording retail growth versus 2019,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada.

A notable mention from the Jeep® brand was earned by Gladiator. As the most capable midsize Jeep truck ever, Gladiator sales rose 94 per cent to set a second consecutive quarterly sales record. Calendar year-to-date, Jeep Gladiator saw an increase of 179 per cent with 3,297 vehicles sold.

During the quarter, FCA provided an overview of the depth of its Ram and Jeep product pipelines with the worldwide reveals of the Ram TRX, Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

These vehicles are already stirring consumer buzz and excitement. Production of the TRX is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter, while the Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer as Jeep works to quickly expand into new segments and more premium spaces.

FCA also unveiled the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 40 kilometres (25 miles) of pure electric operation for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Wrangler 4xe will be available by the end of the year.

Sales Chart (July – September 2020)

Q3 Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 1,280 1,930 -34% 3,027 6,434 -53% Wrangler 7,061 6,904 2% 15,021 20,454 -27% Gladiator 1,413 727 94% 3,297 1,180 179% Cherokee 2,661 5,021 -47% 5,749 12,312 -53% Grand Cherokee 4,640 5,705 -19% 11,479 15,367 -25% Renegade 117 219 -47% 304 557 -45% JEEP BRAND 17,172 20,506 -16% 38,877 56,304 -31% 300 96 77 25% 376 1,826 -79% 200 0 0 NA 0 1 NA Pacifica 772 906 -15% 1,837 3,122 -41% CHRYSLER BRAND 868 983 -12% 2,213 4,949 -55% Dart 0 0 NA 0 1 -NA Charger 192 306 -37% 823 3,261 -75% Challenger 475 496 -4% 1,101 1,859 -41% Viper 1 0 NA 1 1 NA Journey 117 326 -64% 334 1,983 -83% Caravan 6,067 6,273 -3% 18,375 22,216 -17% Durango 808 2,105 -62% 3,183 7,682 -59% DODGE BRAND 7,660 9,506 -19% 23,817 37,003 -36% Ram P/U 27,065 28,609 -5% 63,237 75,324 -16% ProMaster Van 1,169 845 38% 3,002 3,514 -15% ProMaster City 157 164 -4% 413 681 -39% RAM BRAND 28,391 29,618 -4% 66,652 79,519 -16% Giulia 56 57 -2% 140 198 -29% Alfa 4C 2 6 -67% 16 36 -56% Alfa Stelvio 176 140 26% 337 344 -2% ALFA BRAND 234 203 15% 493 578 -15% 500 4 28 -86% 18 97 -81% 500L 3 2 50% 11 12 -8% 500X 10 14 -29% 32 37 -14% Spider 57 68 -16% 144 175 -18% FIAT BRAND 74 112 -34% 205 321 -36% TOTAL FCA CANADA 54,399 60,928 -11% 132,257 178,674 -26%

SOURCE: FCA