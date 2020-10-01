FCA Canada reports third-quarter 2020 sales results

FCA Canada today reported third-quarter 2020 sales of 54,399 vehicles, a decrease of 11 per cent from 60,928 sold in Q3 2019.
“Every month in the third quarter showed improved recovery, with September recording retail growth versus 2019,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada.
A notable mention from the Jeep® brand was earned by Gladiator. As the most capable midsize Jeep truck ever, Gladiator sales rose 94 per cent to set a second consecutive quarterly sales record. Calendar year-to-date, Jeep Gladiator saw an increase of 179 per cent with 3,297 vehicles sold.
During the quarter, FCA provided an overview of the depth of its Ram and Jeep product pipelines with the worldwide reveals of the Ram TRX, Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
These vehicles are already stirring consumer buzz and excitement. Production of the TRX is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter, while the Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer as Jeep works to quickly expand into new segments and more premium spaces.
FCA also unveiled the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 40 kilometres (25 miles) of pure electric operation for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Wrangler 4xe will be available by the end of the year.
Sales Chart (July – September 2020)
|Q3
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|1,280
|1,930
|-34%
|3,027
|6,434
|-53%
|Wrangler
|7,061
|6,904
|2%
|15,021
|20,454
|-27%
|Gladiator
|1,413
|727
|94%
|3,297
|1,180
|179%
|Cherokee
|2,661
|5,021
|-47%
|5,749
|12,312
|-53%
|Grand Cherokee
|4,640
|5,705
|-19%
|11,479
|15,367
|-25%
|Renegade
|117
|219
|-47%
|304
|557
|-45%
|JEEP BRAND
|17,172
|20,506
|-16%
|38,877
|56,304
|-31%
|300
|96
|77
|25%
|376
|1,826
|-79%
|200
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|1
|NA
|Pacifica
|772
|906
|-15%
|1,837
|3,122
|-41%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|868
|983
|-12%
|2,213
|4,949
|-55%
|Dart
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|1
|-NA
|Charger
|192
|306
|-37%
|823
|3,261
|-75%
|Challenger
|475
|496
|-4%
|1,101
|1,859
|-41%
|Viper
|1
|0
|NA
|1
|1
|NA
|Journey
|117
|326
|-64%
|334
|1,983
|-83%
|Caravan
|6,067
|6,273
|-3%
|18,375
|22,216
|-17%
|Durango
|808
|2,105
|-62%
|3,183
|7,682
|-59%
|DODGE BRAND
|7,660
|9,506
|-19%
|23,817
|37,003
|-36%
|Ram P/U
|27,065
|28,609
|-5%
|63,237
|75,324
|-16%
|ProMaster Van
|1,169
|845
|38%
|3,002
|3,514
|-15%
|ProMaster City
|157
|164
|-4%
|413
|681
|-39%
|RAM BRAND
|28,391
|29,618
|-4%
|66,652
|79,519
|-16%
|Giulia
|56
|57
|-2%
|140
|198
|-29%
|Alfa 4C
|2
|6
|-67%
|16
|36
|-56%
|Alfa Stelvio
|176
|140
|26%
|337
|344
|-2%
|ALFA BRAND
|234
|203
|15%
|493
|578
|-15%
|500
|4
|28
|-86%
|18
|97
|-81%
|500L
|3
|2
|50%
|11
|12
|-8%
|500X
|10
|14
|-29%
|32
|37
|-14%
|Spider
|57
|68
|-16%
|144
|175
|-18%
|FIAT BRAND
|74
|112
|-34%
|205
|321
|-36%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|54,399
|60,928
|-11%
|132,257
|178,674
|-26%
SOURCE: FCA