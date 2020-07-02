FCA Canada reports second-quarter 2020 sales results

FCA Canada today reported second-quarter 2020 sales of 33,718 vehicles, a decrease from 63,410 sold in Q2 2019.
“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, these have been challenging months and yet the Company has gained retail market share this past quarter and the calendar year to date,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “Further, sales in May and June showed steady improvement.”
Jeep® brand was a quarterly highlight, thanks to the midsize Gladiator pickup truck, which continues to gain traction in the marketplace despite challenging conditions. As the most capable Jeep truck ever, Gladiator sales rose 157 per cent, for a second-quarter record.
Sales Chart:
|Q2 Sales
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|758
|2,090
|-64%
|1,747
|4,504
|-61%
|Patriot
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|Wrangler
|4,283
|7,119
|-40%
|7,960
|13,550
|-41%
|Gladiator
|1,161
|451
|157%
|1,884
|453
|316%
|Cherokee
|1,399
|3,791
|-63%
|3,088
|7,291
|-58%
|Grand Cherokee
|2,752
|4,885
|-44%
|6,839
|9,662
|-29%
|Renegade
|102
|165
|-38%
|187
|338
|-45%
|JEEP BRAND
|10,455
|18,501
|-43%
|21,705
|35,798
|-39%
|300
|80
|621
|-87%
|280
|1,749
|-84%
|200
|0
|1
|NA
|0
|1
|NA
|Pacifica
|391
|1,400
|-72%
|1,065
|2,216
|-52%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|471
|2,022
|-77%
|1,345
|3,966
|-66%
|Dart
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|1
|NA
|Charger
|132
|1,014
|-87%
|631
|2,955
|-79%
|Challenger
|343
|712
|-52%
|626
|1,363
|-54%
|Viper
|0
|1
|NA
|0
|1
|NA
|Journey
|115
|897
|-87%
|217
|1,657
|-87%
|Caravan
|3,900
|7,737
|-50%
|12,308
|15,943
|-23%
|Durango
|360
|2,962
|-88%
|2,375
|5,577
|-57%
|DODGE BRAND
|4,850
|13,323
|-64%
|16,157
|27,497
|-41%
|Ram P/U
|16,993
|27,595
|-38%
|36,172
|46,715
|-23%
|ProMaster Van
|566
|1,354
|-58%
|1,833
|2,669
|-31%
|ProMaster City
|172
|270
|-36%
|256
|517
|-50%
|RAM BRAND
|17,731
|29,219
|-39%
|38,261
|49,901
|-23%
|Giulia
|46
|78
|-41%
|84
|141
|-40%
|Alfa 4C
|9
|21
|-57%
|14
|30
|-53%
|Alfa Stelvio
|89
|122
|-27%
|161
|204
|-21%
|ALFA BRAND
|144
|221
|-35%
|259
|375
|-31%
|500
|2
|38
|-95%
|14
|69
|-80%
|500L
|3
|8
|-63%
|8
|10
|-20%
|500X
|6
|10
|-40%
|22
|23
|-4%
|Spider
|56
|68
|-18%
|87
|107
|-19%
|FIAT BRAND
|67
|124
|-46%
|131
|209
|-37%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|33,718
|63,410
|-47%
|77,858
|117,746
|-34%
SOURCE: FCA