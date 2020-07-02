FCA Canada reports second-quarter 2020 sales results

FCA Canada today reported second-quarter 2020 sales of 33,718 vehicles, a decrease from 63,410 sold in Q2 2019.

“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, these have been challenging months and yet the Company has gained retail market share this past quarter and the calendar year to date,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “Further, sales in May and June showed steady improvement.”

Jeep® brand was a quarterly highlight, thanks to the midsize Gladiator pickup truck, which continues to gain traction in the marketplace despite challenging conditions. As the most capable Jeep truck ever, Gladiator sales rose 157 per cent, for a second-quarter record.

Sales Chart:

Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 758 2,090 -64% 1,747 4,504 -61% Patriot 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Wrangler 4,283 7,119 -40% 7,960 13,550 -41% Gladiator 1,161 451 157% 1,884 453 316% Cherokee 1,399 3,791 -63% 3,088 7,291 -58% Grand Cherokee 2,752 4,885 -44% 6,839 9,662 -29% Renegade 102 165 -38% 187 338 -45% JEEP BRAND 10,455 18,501 -43% 21,705 35,798 -39% 300 80 621 -87% 280 1,749 -84% 200 0 1 NA 0 1 NA Pacifica 391 1,400 -72% 1,065 2,216 -52% CHRYSLER BRAND 471 2,022 -77% 1,345 3,966 -66% Dart 0 0 NA 0 1 NA Charger 132 1,014 -87% 631 2,955 -79% Challenger 343 712 -52% 626 1,363 -54% Viper 0 1 NA 0 1 NA Journey 115 897 -87% 217 1,657 -87% Caravan 3,900 7,737 -50% 12,308 15,943 -23% Durango 360 2,962 -88% 2,375 5,577 -57% DODGE BRAND 4,850 13,323 -64% 16,157 27,497 -41% Ram P/U 16,993 27,595 -38% 36,172 46,715 -23% ProMaster Van 566 1,354 -58% 1,833 2,669 -31% ProMaster City 172 270 -36% 256 517 -50% RAM BRAND 17,731 29,219 -39% 38,261 49,901 -23% Giulia 46 78 -41% 84 141 -40% Alfa 4C 9 21 -57% 14 30 -53% Alfa Stelvio 89 122 -27% 161 204 -21% ALFA BRAND 144 221 -35% 259 375 -31% 500 2 38 -95% 14 69 -80% 500L 3 8 -63% 8 10 -20% 500X 6 10 -40% 22 23 -4% Spider 56 68 -18% 87 107 -19% FIAT BRAND 67 124 -46% 131 209 -37% TOTAL FCA CANADA 33,718 63,410 -47% 77,858 117,746 -34%

SOURCE: FCA