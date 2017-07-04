FCA Canada reports second-best start to a calendar year on record; Record June sales for Ram brand

Windsor, Ontario – FCA Canada today marked the second-best start to a sales year in the Company’s 92-year history. A noteworthy 151,574 vehicles were sold through the first half of the year, led largely by the continued and growing popularity of trucks, SUVs and CUVs.

In part because of strong Ram Brand sales – including a record June – this is only the second time in FCA Canada history that sales have exceeded 150,000 units by the mid-year point of a calendar year.

Overall June 2017 FCA Canada sales were 26,926 units, down 7 per cent from June 2016. Retail sales were 19,159 units, down 5 per cent from the same month last year. FCA Canada fleet sales were 7,767 units (down 13 per cent from June 2016).

Sales Highlights

The Ram Brand, offering Canada’s longest-lasting line of pickup trucks, continues to be a key sales contributor. Overall, Ram Brand set a strong June sales record with 11,935 units sold, an increase of 30 per cent as compared with the same month last year. Zooming in, Ram light- and heavy-duty pickups also marked a June sales record, with sales up 27 per cent, as compared with June 2016.

Ram Brand grabbed headlines last week, introducing the new 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition, which takes truck opulence to the highest level. Available in the third quarter of 2017, the new trim will be offered on the Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500. Ram Limited Tungsten Edition features ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-hued leather seats, the truck industry’s first suede headliner and genuine wood trim on the interior, plus more.

The made-in-Canada Dodge Challenger also marked a successful June 2017, with sales up 21 per cent versus the same month last year. Momentum continues behind the Brampton, Ontario-built muscle coupe, with consumer interest in exciting models like the 707-horsepower SRT Hellcat, the ultimate street-to-strip car, 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and – introduced just last week – the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, a factory-production Hellcat with even more grip.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.