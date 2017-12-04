FCA Canada reports November 2017 sales with records for Ram Brand, Ram Trucks, Jeep® Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica

November 2017 sales results are in for FCA Canada, with vehicles from the Ram, Jeep® and Chrysler brands marking record sales for the month and/or calendar-year-to-date. Overall, FCA Canada sales of 19,054 vehicles were down 8 per cent for the month, when compared with the sales results from November 2016.

Sales Highlights

Ram brand and Ram pickup trucks continue to haul in record sales for FCA Canada for both the month and year. The Ram brand saw its sales grow from 6,914 units in 2016, to 7,117 in November 2017, an increase of 3 per cent. Looking specifically at Ram pickup truck sales performance, 6,710 vehicles were sold in November 2017, compared with 6,542 sold during the same month, one year ago. So far this year, Ram brand sales are up 13 per cent; while Ram pickup truck sales are up 12 per cent, when compared with results from the same time period in 2016. Recently, Ram pulled the wraps off a new, special-edition 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport, which will be the final special-edition Sport the Ram brand will offer in the 2017 calendar year. Previously, Ram launched Sublime (Green) and Copper Sport limited-edition trucks earlier this year and an Ignition Orange edition in late 2016.

Other highlights within the Ram brand include Ram ProMaster van with sales of 259 units, up 12 per cent from 231 vehicles sold in November 2016. Ram ProMaster City sales of 148 units are up 5 per cent compared with 141 sold during the same month, one year ago.

Jeep has transformed into a truly global player, selling vehicles in more than 150 countries. An all-new version of the iconic Jeep Wrangler was unveiled just this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, will offer even more legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options and will be loaded with safety features and advanced technology.

November saw a monthly sales record for the current Jeep Wrangler with 1,797 vehicles sold in November 2017, up 65 per cent compared with 1,090 sold in the same month, one year ago. Other product highlights within the Jeep brand include Jeep Compass sales of 528, up 139 per cent from November 2016 and Jeep Grand Cherokee sales of 1,632, up 26 per cent from 1,299 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was recently named the 2018 Best Car to Buy, according to greencarreports.com, a destination for information on green cars, electric cars, fuel-efficient cars and hybrid cars. Editors chose the most significant new green car available to shoppers during the 2018 model year, taking into account new technologies, their practicality and their impact on the environment. The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling ideally suited for today’s families. For the month of November, sales of the Chrysler Pacifica were 441, up 17 per cent compared with 377 vehicles sold in the same month, one year ago. These results earn Chrysler Pacifica a monthly sales record.

Canada Sales Summary NOVEMBER 2017* Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 528 221 139% 5,840 3,899 50% Patriot 0 435 -100% 3,004 7,855 -62% Wrangler 1,797 1,090 65% 16,249 17,735 -8% Cherokee 1,832 2,916 -37% 21,675 30,135 -28% Grand Cherokee 1,632 1,299 26% 15,439 14,231 8% Renegade 109 237 -54% 2,919 3,704 -21% JEEP BRAND 5,898 6,198 -5% 65,126 77,559 -16% 200 1 293 -100% 2,841 6,589 -57% 300 124 317 -61% 3,838 3,489 10% Town & Country 0 21 -100% 5 2,900 -100% Pacifica 441 377 17% 5,547 2,299 141% CHRYSLER BRAND 566 1,008 -44% 12,231 15,277 -20% Dart 0 99 -100% 533 1,331 -60% Charger 126 317 -60% 4,368 3,526 24% Challenger 68 139 -51% 3,321 3,023 10% Viper 1 8 -88% 51 54 -6% Journey 999 1,465 -32% 12,779 15,580 -18% Caravan 3,703 3,809 -3% 43,650 48,033 -9% Durango 429 551 -22% 6,025 5,914 2% DODGE BRAND 5,326 6,388 -17% 70,727 77,461 -9% Ram P/U 6,710 6,542 3% 93,192 83,357 12% ProMaster Van 259 231 12% 4,081 2,306 77% ProMaster City 148 141 5% 1,001 1,609 -38% RAM BRAND 7,117 6,914 3% 98,274 87,272 13% Giulia 24 0 New 440 0 New Alfa 4C 2 1 100% 61 83 -27% Alfa Stelvio 65 0 New 260 0 New ALFA BRAND 91 1 9000% 761 83 817% 500 37 65 -43% 802 946 -15% 500L 1 11 -91% 42 286 -85% 500X 9 59 -85% 845 737 15% Spider 9 30 -70% 590 238 148% FIAT BRAND 56 165 -66% 2,279 2,207 3% TOTAL FCA CANADA 19,054 20,674 -8% 249,398 259,859 -4%

*Method of Determining Monthly Sales

Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.

