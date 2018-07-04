FCA Canada reports June 2018 sales; overall Jeep® brand sales up 22 per cent year-to-date

- June Jeep® Cherokee sales up 41 per cent
- June Jeep Grand Cherokee sales up 13 per cent
- Record June Chrysler Pacifica sales up 38 per cent
FCA Canada today reported sales of 22,479 vehicles.
Jeep® Brand
Through the first half of 2018, Jeep brand sales have risen 22 per cent to 41,893 units. Focusing in on June 2018, Jeep brand sales increased 6 per cent to 6,215 units, as compared to the same month last year. Further, Jeep Cherokee sales rose 41 per cent to 2,296 units, followed by Jeep Grand Cherokee (up 13 percent) and Jeep Wrangler (up 4 per cent).
Chrysler Brand
Chrysler Pacifica recorded its best June sales ever, up 38 per cent to 731 units. Month of June Chrysler brand total sales increased 3 per cent to 1,155 units. Recently, the brand made news announcing that the blacked-out, sporty-look S Appearance Package is now available on Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
Dodge Brand
Dodge Durango sales of 1,055 vehicles were up 16 per cent compared to June 2017 figures. Last week, the brand announced its most powerful SRT Hellcat lineup ever, including the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car available.
Ram Truck Brand
Ram Truck brand sales declined 21 per cent, as compared to the same month in the previous year. Recently, the brand announced that the existing Ram 1500 light-duty pickup, with numerous segment-exclusive features, will be called, “Ram 1500 Classic,” and will be sold through the 2018 calendar year.
FIAT Brand
Sales of FIAT decreased 40 per cent versus June 2017.
Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo brand sales of 239 vehicles were up significantly compared to the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 145 vehicle sales, followed by Giulia at 87 vehicles.
Sales Chart*:
FCA Canada Sales Summary
|Total Sales (June)*
|CYTD Sales (June)*
|2018
|2017
|% +/-
|2018
|2017
|% +/-
|Compass
|488
|520
|-6%
|5,870
|2,055
|186%
|Patriot
|0
|354
|-100%
|0
|2,172
|-100%
|Wrangler
|2,059
|1,971
|4%
|16,396
|8,259
|99%
|Cherokee
|2,296
|1,626
|41%
|11,234
|11,196
|0%
|Grand Cherokee
|1,215
|1,080
|13%
|7,543
|8,825
|-15%
|Renegade
|157
|323
|-51%
|850
|1,968
|-57%
|JEEP BRAND
|6,215
|5,874
|6%
|41,893
|34,475
|22%
|200
|0
|8
|-100%
|0
|2,707
|-100%
|300
|424
|587
|-28%
|2,882
|3,235
|-11%
|Town & Country
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|0
|5
|-100%
|Pacifica
|731
|531
|38%
|4,340
|3,350
|30%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|1,155
|1,126
|3%
|7,222
|9,297
|-22%
|Dart
|0
|2
|-100%
|2
|520
|-100%
|Charger
|567
|658
|-14%
|3,442
|3,743
|-8%
|Challenger
|307
|444
|-31%
|1,564
|2,269
|-31%
|Viper
|0
|3
|-100%
|3
|30
|-90%
|Journey
|997
|820
|22%
|3,444
|7,834
|-56%
|Caravan
|2,403
|4,966
|-52%
|20,633
|26,394
|-22%
|Durango
|1,055
|907
|16%
|4,234
|3,940
|7%
|DODGE BRAND
|5,329
|7,800
|-32%
|33,322
|44,730
|-26%
|Ram P/U
|9,151
|11,248
|-19%
|48,659
|57,923
|-16%
|ProMaster Van
|276
|603
|-54%
|2,168
|2,400
|-10%
|ProMaster City
|50
|84
|-40%
|295
|668
|-56%
|RAM BRAND
|9,477
|11,935
|-21%
|51,122
|60,991
|-16%
|Giulia
|87
|77
|13%
|318
|186
|71%
|Alfa 4C
|7
|7
|0%
|32
|36
|-11%
|Alfa Stelvio
|145
|0
|NEW
|534
|0
|NEW
|ALFA BRAND
|239
|84
|185%
|884
|222
|298%
|500
|20
|13
|54%
|162
|606
|-73%
|500L
|1
|4
|-75%
|8
|32
|-75%
|500X
|10
|13
|-23%
|41
|786
|-95%
|Spider
|33
|77
|-57%
|157
|435
|-64%
|FIAT BRAND
|64
|107
|-40%
|368
|1,859
|-80%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|22,479
|26,926
|-17%
|134,811
|151,574
|-11%