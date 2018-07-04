FCA Canada reports June 2018 sales; overall Jeep® brand sales up 22 per cent year-to-date

June Jeep® Cherokee sales up 41 per cent

June Jeep Grand Cherokee sales up 13 per cent

Record June Chrysler Pacifica sales up 38 per cent

FCA Canada today reported sales of 22,479 vehicles.

Jeep® Brand

Through the first half of 2018, Jeep brand sales have risen 22 per cent to 41,893 units. Focusing in on June 2018, Jeep brand sales increased 6 per cent to 6,215 units, as compared to the same month last year. Further, Jeep Cherokee sales rose 41 per cent to 2,296 units, followed by Jeep Grand Cherokee (up 13 percent) and Jeep Wrangler (up 4 per cent).

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler Pacifica recorded its best June sales ever, up 38 per cent to 731 units. Month of June Chrysler brand total sales increased 3 per cent to 1,155 units. Recently, the brand made news announcing that the blacked-out, sporty-look S Appearance Package is now available on Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Dodge Brand

Dodge Durango sales of 1,055 vehicles were up 16 per cent compared to June 2017 figures. Last week, the brand announced its most powerful SRT Hellcat lineup ever, including the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car available.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales declined 21 per cent, as compared to the same month in the previous year. Recently, the brand announced that the existing Ram 1500 light-duty pickup, with numerous segment-exclusive features, will be called, “Ram 1500 Classic,” and will be sold through the 2018 calendar year.

FIAT Brand

Sales of FIAT decreased 40 per cent versus June 2017.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 239 vehicles were up significantly compared to the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 145 vehicle sales, followed by Giulia at 87 vehicles.

Sales Chart*:

FCA Canada Sales Summary

Total Sales (June)* CYTD Sales (June)* 2018 2017 % +/- 2018 2017 % +/- Compass 488 520 -6% 5,870 2,055 186% Patriot 0 354 -100% 0 2,172 -100% Wrangler 2,059 1,971 4% 16,396 8,259 99% Cherokee 2,296 1,626 41% 11,234 11,196 0% Grand Cherokee 1,215 1,080 13% 7,543 8,825 -15% Renegade 157 323 -51% 850 1,968 -57% JEEP BRAND 6,215 5,874 6% 41,893 34,475 22% 200 0 8 -100% 0 2,707 -100% 300 424 587 -28% 2,882 3,235 -11% Town & Country 0 0 #DIV/0! 0 5 -100% Pacifica 731 531 38% 4,340 3,350 30% CHRYSLER BRAND 1,155 1,126 3% 7,222 9,297 -22% Dart 0 2 -100% 2 520 -100% Charger 567 658 -14% 3,442 3,743 -8% Challenger 307 444 -31% 1,564 2,269 -31% Viper 0 3 -100% 3 30 -90% Journey 997 820 22% 3,444 7,834 -56% Caravan 2,403 4,966 -52% 20,633 26,394 -22% Durango 1,055 907 16% 4,234 3,940 7% DODGE BRAND 5,329 7,800 -32% 33,322 44,730 -26% Ram P/U 9,151 11,248 -19% 48,659 57,923 -16% ProMaster Van 276 603 -54% 2,168 2,400 -10% ProMaster City 50 84 -40% 295 668 -56% RAM BRAND 9,477 11,935 -21% 51,122 60,991 -16% Giulia 87 77 13% 318 186 71% Alfa 4C 7 7 0% 32 36 -11% Alfa Stelvio 145 0 NEW 534 0 NEW ALFA BRAND 239 84 185% 884 222 298% 500 20 13 54% 162 606 -73% 500L 1 4 -75% 8 32 -75% 500X 10 13 -23% 41 786 -95% Spider 33 77 -57% 157 435 -64% FIAT BRAND 64 107 -40% 368 1,859 -80% TOTAL FCA CANADA 22,479 26,926 -17% 134,811 151,574 -11%

