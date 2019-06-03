FCA Canada reports 2019 May sales

FCA Canada today reported May 2019 sales of 21,042, representing the best sales month of the year.

Retail sales for the month were 15,272 vehicles while fleet sales totaled 5,770 vehicles. Fleet sales were down 43 per cent compared with the prior year.

“At retail, Jeep® brand sales were up 20 per cent year-over-year and nearly every Jeep nameplate saw its sales increase 20 to 80 percent,” FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland said. “May 2019 also marks the fifth-best month on record for Ram pickup trucks, with the Ram brand eclipsing 10,000 sales in a single month.”

Sales Highlights

Ram Heavy Duty trucks saw total sales rise 122 per cent with 2,699 vehicles sold, compared with results from the same month the prior year, setting an all-time sales record. Through calendar year 2019, Ram HD sales are up 23 per cent, compared with the same time last year. The all-new Ram HD, which will out-power, out-tow and out-haul every other pickup truck available, has begun to arrive in dealer showrooms across the country.

The Canadian-built Dodge Grand Caravan saw retail sales rise from 1,414 to 1,800 when compared with May 2018 results. To commemorate the minivan’s 35th anniversary this year, special edition models of the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan are being built.

Calendar-year-to-date sales of Jeep Grand Cherokee are at a record high, up 27 per cent with 8,033 vehicles sold, compared with 6,328 sold this time last year.

When compared with the month prior, total FCA Canada sales rose from 20,802 to 21,042. Retail sales for every brand in the Company’s portfolio increased double digits in month-over-month performance.

SOURCE: FCA