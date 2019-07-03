FCA Canada reports 2019 June sales

FCA Canada today reported June 2019 sales of 21,566.

“June sales year-over-year saw solid increases from both the Ram and Jeep® brands,” FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland said. “The highly-anticipated Jeep Gladiator pickup and new Ram Heavy Duty continue to arrive in Canadian dealerships and are resonating well with consumers.”

Sales Highlights

Ram brand sales were up 7 per cent compared with sales from June 2018. Within the brand, Ram HD saw the largest increase with 2,683 sales, an increase of 158 per cent over the same month of the prior year.

Jeep brand sales were up 1 per cent this month, compared with the year prior. Jeep Wrangler set a June record with 2,497 sales, a 21 per cent boost from the same month of 2018. Calendar year-to-date, Jeep Grand Cherokee has achieved record sales and set a June record with 1,629 sales, an increase of 34 per cent over the same month last year. Jeep Compass saw an increase of 25 per cent with 611 sales. The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most capable midsize truck ever, recorded 278 sales in June.

Dodge Grand Caravan sales were up 14 per cent with 2,744 sales.

Sales Chart:

Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 611 488 25% 4,504 5,870 -23% Patriot 0 0 N/A 0 0 N/A Wrangler 2,497 2,059 21% 13,550 16,396 -17% Gladiator 278 0 N/A 453 0 N/A Cherokee 1,200 2,296 -48% 7,291 11,234 -35% Grand Cherokee 1,629 1,215 34% 9,662 7,543 28% Renegade 40 157 -75% 338 850 -60% JEEP BRAND 6,255 6,215 1% 35,798 41,893 -15% 300 210 424 -50% 1,749 2,882 -39% 200 0 0 N/A 1 0 N/A Pacifica 599 731 -18% 2,216 4,340 -49% CHRYSLER BRAND 809 1,155 -30% 3,966 7,222 -45% Dart 0 0 N/A 1 2 -50% Charger 455 567 -20% 2,955 3,442 -14% Challenger 238 307 -22% 1,363 1,564 -13% Viper 1 0 N/A 1 3 -67% Journey 169 997 -83% 1,657 3,444 -52% Caravan 2,744 2,403 14% 15,943 20,633 -23% Durango 677 1,055 -36% 5,577 4,234 32% DODGE BRAND 4,284 5,329 -20% 27,497 33,322 -17% Ram P/U 9,563 9,151 5% 46,715 48,659 -4% ProMaster Van 460 276 67% 2,669 2,168 23% ProMaster City 99 50 98% 517 295 75% RAM BRAND 10,122 9,477 7% 49,901 51,122 -2% Giulia 23 87 -74% 141 318 -56% Alfa 4C 4 7 -43% 30 32 -6% Alfa Stelvio 38 145 -74% 204 534 -62% ALFA BRAND 65 239 -73% 375 884 -58% 500 10 20 -50% 69 162 -57% 500L 2 1 100% 10 8 25% 500X 3 10 -70% 23 41 -44% Spider 16 33 -52% 107 157 -32% FIAT BRAND 31 64 -52% 209 368 -43% TOTAL FCA CANADA 21,566 22,479 -4% 117,746 134,811 -13%

SOURCE: FCA