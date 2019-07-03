FCA Canada reports 2019 June sales

FCA Canada today reported June 2019 sales of 21,566.
“June sales year-over-year saw solid increases from both the Ram and Jeep® brands,” FCA Canada President and CEO Reid Bigland said. “The highly-anticipated Jeep Gladiator pickup and new Ram Heavy Duty continue to arrive in Canadian dealerships and are resonating well with consumers.”
Sales Highlights
Ram brand sales were up 7 per cent compared with sales from June 2018. Within the brand, Ram HD saw the largest increase with 2,683 sales, an increase of 158 per cent over the same month of the prior year.
Jeep brand sales were up 1 per cent this month, compared with the year prior. Jeep Wrangler set a June record with 2,497 sales, a 21 per cent boost from the same month of 2018. Calendar year-to-date, Jeep Grand Cherokee has achieved record sales and set a June record with 1,629 sales, an increase of 34 per cent over the same month last year. Jeep Compass saw an increase of 25 per cent with 611 sales. The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most capable midsize truck ever, recorded 278 sales in June.
Dodge Grand Caravan sales were up 14 per cent with 2,744 sales.
Sales Chart:
|Month Sales
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|611
|488
|25%
|4,504
|5,870
|-23%
|Patriot
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|N/A
|Wrangler
|2,497
|2,059
|21%
|13,550
|16,396
|-17%
|Gladiator
|278
|0
|N/A
|453
|0
|N/A
|Cherokee
|1,200
|2,296
|-48%
|7,291
|11,234
|-35%
|Grand Cherokee
|1,629
|1,215
|34%
|9,662
|7,543
|28%
|Renegade
|40
|157
|-75%
|338
|850
|-60%
|JEEP BRAND
|6,255
|6,215
|1%
|35,798
|41,893
|-15%
|300
|210
|424
|-50%
|1,749
|2,882
|-39%
|200
|0
|0
|N/A
|1
|0
|N/A
|Pacifica
|599
|731
|-18%
|2,216
|4,340
|-49%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|809
|1,155
|-30%
|3,966
|7,222
|-45%
|Dart
|0
|0
|N/A
|1
|2
|-50%
|Charger
|455
|567
|-20%
|2,955
|3,442
|-14%
|Challenger
|238
|307
|-22%
|1,363
|1,564
|-13%
|Viper
|1
|0
|N/A
|1
|3
|-67%
|Journey
|169
|997
|-83%
|1,657
|3,444
|-52%
|Caravan
|2,744
|2,403
|14%
|15,943
|20,633
|-23%
|Durango
|677
|1,055
|-36%
|5,577
|4,234
|32%
|DODGE BRAND
|4,284
|5,329
|-20%
|27,497
|33,322
|-17%
|Ram P/U
|9,563
|9,151
|5%
|46,715
|48,659
|-4%
|ProMaster Van
|460
|276
|67%
|2,669
|2,168
|23%
|ProMaster City
|99
|50
|98%
|517
|295
|75%
|RAM BRAND
|10,122
|9,477
|7%
|49,901
|51,122
|-2%
|Giulia
|23
|87
|-74%
|141
|318
|-56%
|Alfa 4C
|4
|7
|-43%
|30
|32
|-6%
|Alfa Stelvio
|38
|145
|-74%
|204
|534
|-62%
|ALFA BRAND
|65
|239
|-73%
|375
|884
|-58%
|500
|10
|20
|-50%
|69
|162
|-57%
|500L
|2
|1
|100%
|10
|8
|25%
|500X
|3
|10
|-70%
|23
|41
|-44%
|Spider
|16
|33
|-52%
|107
|157
|-32%
|FIAT BRAND
|31
|64
|-52%
|209
|368
|-43%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|21,566
|22,479
|-4%
|117,746
|134,811
|-13%
SOURCE: FCA