FCA Canada: Ram announces 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

How do you top the apex predator of the truck world? By introducing the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition.

Along with today’s world debut of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX super-truck, the Ram brand announced plans to build a limited run of TRX Launch Edition models.

Canadian buyers will have to act quickly as only 100 units will be sold.

“The Ram team is as excited about the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX as our customers are,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Many of those customers have been asking for something special, even above the TRX’s already-loaded features.”

The TRX Launch Edition is visually distinguished by its Anvil grey paint, which will be exclusive to the edition. Inside, each of the TRX Launch Edition trucks gets a special red and brushed-aluminum centre console badge identifying it as a special, limited-edition TRX model.

The Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition package is coupled with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, adding carbon fibre interior trim, colour accent package, Head-up Display, beadlock-capable wheels, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and bodyside graphics.

Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition starts in early fourth-quarter 2020.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is built at FCA’s Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America’s off-road truck leader. The Ram 1500 TRX expands the light-duty lineup and sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Powered by the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI® V-8 engine, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX delivers a top speed of 190 km/h on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world. New integrated fender flares add 203 millimetres (eight inches) of body width, making room for new 18-inch wheels that are wrapped in a specially designed 35-inch Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tire from Goodyear. This combination, paired with an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest quality components and tuning geared towards high-speed desert runs, produces even more capability on the street or in the desert.

SOURCE: FCA