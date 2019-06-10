FCA Canada: New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is Canada’s half-ton diesel torque leader: 480 lb.-ft. of torque

The 2020 Ram 1500 will become Canada’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 5,697 kg (12,560 lb). The all-new third-generation 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 also is expected to lead the segment on fuel economy.

“The new Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is Canada’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, following up on Ram’s Heavy Duty torque leadership and achieving what no other manufacturer has, with up to 480 lb.-ft. of torque in a 3.0-litre engine,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “The all-new EcoDiesel engine and our eTorque mild-hybrid powertrain technologies deliver the highest available fuel efficiency for our Ram 1500 customers.”

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pricing and fuel economy ratings will be announced closer to the truck’s on-sale date.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is also offered with the optional second-generation 3.0-litre EcoDiesel.

All-new EcoDiesel engine

The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners.

In the 2020 Ram 1500 the 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, a 14 per cent increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6, that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8 per cent to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.

SOURCE: FCA