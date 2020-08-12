FCA Canada and Unifor open 2020 collective bargaining talks

FCA Canada Head of Human Resources Jacqueline Oliva and Unifor National President Jerry Dias opened 2020 contract talks with a document exchange, during an event today at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto. The ceremony marks the official start of bargaining. The current agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2020.

The document exchange replaced the traditional handshake in order to comply with social distancing guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, much of the traditional face-to-face negotiations will take place virtually this year in order to protect the health and safety of the bargaining teams.

“FCA remains committed to Canada and we look forward to negotiating a fair agreement that will help us continue to invest in our future, while creating opportunities for our employees, their families and our communities,” Oliva said. “We have the largest hourly workforce and, in 2019, FCA Canada produced the most vehicles of the domestic three automakers. As the automotive industry continues to rapidly change, our goal in this round of negotiations is to reach a labour agreement that will sustain the Company’s competitiveness.”

SOURCE: FCA