FCA Bank, through Leasys Rent, acquires the Portuguese company Sadorent

Active for almost thirty years, Sadorent is one of the most dynamic and solid short and medium term rental companies in Portugal

FCA Bank , a 50/50 joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole, further expands its presence in Portugal by acquiring Sadorent , a company active in the short and medium term rental sector . The signing of the agreement provides for the sale of 100% of the shares of the Portuguese company to Leasys Rent , a Leasys brand (a subsidiary of the Bank) specialized in short and mid-term rental solutions.

In its nearly thirty years of activity, Sadorent has established itself in Portugal as one of the most dynamic and solid car rental companies, with a constantly growing turnover and a fleet of over a thousand cars, many of which are hybrid and electric. . A garrison built thanks to the strong presence on the territory and the quality of the products offered, which allowed it to obtain the PME Excellence , a title of merit issued by the Portuguese Ministry of Tourism and the government agency IAPMEI. [1]

“ The achievement of this agreement further consolidates our role as a mobility leader in Portugal and Europe ” said Giacomo Carelli, CEO of FCA Bank and Chairman of Leasys . “In a country with a strong tourist vocation, with a constant growth trend, the acquisition of a company specialized in leisure like Sadorent is even more valuable. FCA Bank and Leasys Rent will benefit from the company’s experience in the area, which it will integrate with its green fleet and the digital services that have made it one of the main players in Europe “.

“The acquisition by FCA Bank is a magnificent opportunity for Sadorent, which will give our teams new means to continue the company’s growth and development path, in terms of innovation, mobility services and global presence of the company. company, ” said Nuno Cerqueira , Owner and CEO of Sadorent .

Since FCA Capital Portugal was founded in 1987, FCA Bank , led locally by Antonio Elia , has managed to position itself in that market by managing the main financial activities supporting the sales of some of the most prestigious automotive brands. With the acquisition of Sadorent, the Bank strengthens its presence in Portugal, consolidating its offer of short and medium-term rental solutions through Leasys Rent, such as the CarCloud car subscription, already active in France and Spain.

[1] Agency for Competitiveness and Innovation, belonging to the Portuguese Ministry of Economy.

SOURCE: Stellantis