FCA: AutoPacific names Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica Best-in-Class for 2017 Ideal Vehicle Awards

Automotive research group AutoPacific has named Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica “Best in Class Ideal Mid-Size SUV” and “Best in Class Ideal Minivan” in their respective segments.

Owners of the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica indicated they are driving a vehicle that meets or exceeds their expectations. This is the seventh consecutive year the Jeep Grand Cherokee has won AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Award for the Mid-Size SUV segment and the first year the Chrysler Pacifica has won the award in the Minivan segment.

Surveyed owners placed the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica at the top of the Minivan segment for its best-in-class vehicle. As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US has transformed the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

“Chrysler’s new Pacifica minivan checks all the boxes a minivan owner desires. Pacifica is the minivan that most closely meets the expectations of its buyers,” said George Peterson, president of AutoPacific. “As the inventors of the minivan 35 years ago, the Chrysler Pacifica shows Chrysler designers, planners and engineers understand minivans best.”

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. A refined exterior design — complete with available bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps (DRL) — provides a premium appearance.

“The Grand Cherokee is a perennial best-in-class winner in AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Awards,” said Peterson. “Its excellent design, capability and breadth of the product offering contribute to Grand Cherokee’s award-winning ways.”

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee legendary capability, world-class craftsmanship, benchmark on-road refinement and advanced safety and technology features. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4×4 systems, Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,400 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1.

The 2017 awards are based on responses from over 65,000 owners of new model-year 2016 and 2017 vehicles across all major manufacturers. Surveyed after 90 days of ownership, respondents were asked what changes they would make to their car or truck in 15 key categories, including ride and handling, interior storage, safety features, power and acceleration and technology.

About AutoPacific

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research, forecasting, and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters and its state-of-the-art automotive research facility are in Tustin, California, with an affiliate office in the Detroit area. Additional information can be found on AutoPacific’s websites: http://www.autopacific.com and http://vehiclevoice.com/

About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.

Whether it is the family-room-on-wheels functionality of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan, the groundbreaking, bold design of the Chrysler 300, or the simple elegance and extraordinary driving experience of the Chrysler 200, Chrysler brand vehicles reward the passion, creativity and sense of accomplishment of its owners. Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated thoughtful features into all of its products, such as the innovative center console with pass through storage and sliding cup holders in the Chrysler 200, the industry-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system on the Chrysler Pacifica and the fuel-saving Fuel Saver Technology in the Chrysler 300.

The Chrysler brand’s succession of innovative product introductions continues to solidify the brand’s standing as the leader in design, engineering and value. The premium for the Chrysler brand is in the product, not the price.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

