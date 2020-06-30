FCA announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA“) announced today that it intends to proceed, subject to market conditions, with a benchmark note issuance denominated in Euro. The notes are to be issued by FCA under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The final terms of the offering will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing. In case of issuance, FCA will make an application for the notes to be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and traded on its regulated market.

SOURCE: FCA