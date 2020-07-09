FCA and Arcese together for the future of sustainable transport

A partnership in the name of sustainability and innovation that contributes to the country’s economic recovery in a sector, that of transport, which is more involved in the transformations that are changing the world of mobility. In this context, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Arcese Group – a leading company in the logistics and international transport sector – have signed an agreement which foresees, in advance of the commercial launch, the use by Arcese of a prototype of the new E -Ducato, the first “full electric” model of Fiat Professional, designed for road transport for the first and last mile.

The partnership between FCA and the Arcese Group testifies to the commitment of the two companies in the constant search for innovative solutions with which to meet the needs of their customers, and to give new impetus to the restart of the Italian economy: FCA is doing so by developing dedicated transport solutions exclusively to sustainable mobility.

The new E-Ducato is the result of this commitment and perfectly meets Arcese’s expectations: fast, reliable and above all sustainable city and near-urban distribution services, thanks to the reduction of emissions into the atmosphere.

During a meeting recently organized at the FCA Safety Center in Orbassano, the teams of Fiat Professional (represented by Domenico Gostoli, head of LCV Electrification Programs) and Fleet & Business Sales (led by Ubaldo Della Penna) presented the Group’s top management Arcese the new E-Ducato, with which the brand aims to offer complete electric mobility solutions that – starting from the analysis of energy needs – can cover every single mission and that are able to offer solutions that range from the vehicle to the infrastructures , without neglecting the whole world of services that new and emerging mobility standards require more every day.

On this occasion Domenico Gostoli declared that “Fiat Professional, in line with its mission as a brand dedicated to light commercial vehicles, is proud to be able to respond promptly to the needs of sustainable mobility of a client of Arcese’s strength, historical excellence in the world of international transport. The integration of their respective professional skills becomes a key and fundamental element of two companies with complementary needs, but both oriented towards the same objective of environmental sustainability “.

E-Ducato offers travel autonomies – in the typical cycle of a “delivery mission” in urban areas – from 200 to over 360 kilometers in normal environmental conditions depending on the type of battery, with different charging configurations. The new electric propulsion does not penalize the load volume which remains best in class in the Large Van segment: from 10 to 17 cubic meters with a capacity of up to 1,950 kilograms, the best in its category.

The E-Ducato was therefore created to meet the new needs of sustainable transport, simplifying the daily lives of those who work in the world of transport and must overcome increasingly frequent “obstacles”, such as the restricted traffic areas of large urban centers. As part of the new partnership, starting from November, Arcese will be able to use an E-Ducato prototype equipped with a 47 kWh battery for deliveries in the center of Milan, carried out from the Arcese di Basiano hub, for a pilot application. This experimentation will allow FCA to collect, in a short period of time, useful feedback and guidance data relating to the new vehicle, to obtain which it would have required, after marketing, a much longer use by customers. This will allow FCA to accurately identify the customer’s true profile on the basis of the daily data of his “mission”, thus offering him the best, made-to-measure product. At the same time, the experimentation offers Arcese the opportunity to evaluate how to enhance the fleet of low environmental impact vehicles for the first and last mile with E-Ducato.

“We are proud to be among the first logistics operators to participate in this experimental phase thanks to a partnership that we can truly define as being at the forefront of electrification – comments Matteo Arcese, Executive President of the Arcese Group – Ours is a collaboration now multi-year, which sees us engaged not only as FCA customers, but also as suppliers of transport and logistics services for some of the Group’s brands. The E-Ducato represents for us today an important element that fits into the set of activities aimed at achieving the objective we have set ourselves in alignment with the policies and legislative initiatives of the European Union for the reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases in the transport sector.

For Roberto Di Stefano, head of FCA’s e-Mobility body, the one with Arcese “is a relationship consolidated by years of fruitful collaboration and mutual knowledge. Working together for a long time helps us develop innovative ideas that can make a difference for the mobility of the future. The transport of goods is a fundamental part in a complex and constantly evolving scenario. This new partnership with Arcese will allow us to do our best to rethink and improve the future of mobility “.

