FCA: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio named a Car and Driver 2018 Editors’ Choice

The editors of Car and Driver named the record-breaking Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to its annual Editors’ Choice list for 2018, recognizing the best vehicles on the market.

Car and Driver created their Editors’ Choice awards to honor the many excellent vehicles — beyond those in the 10Best halo — that they would recommend to family and friends.

“For Editors’ Choice, we look for exactly the same qualities that inform our 10Best selections: a vehicle’s inherent value, how well it fulfills its intended mission relative to its segment competitors, and how engaging it is from behind the wheel,” said Car and Driver. “We comb through every segment and consider all the vehicles we’ve driven, tested, and evaluated — more than 700 last year alone.”

Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio and award-winning Giulia Quadrifoglio are a testament to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium mid-size SUV and sedan for driving enthusiasts.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio brings world-class performance, state-of-the-art technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size SUV segment. With the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, where other SUVs stop at utility, Alfa Romeo took on the challenge to create the perfect mix of high performance, capability and design. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the fastest SUV in the world with a Nürburgring lap time of 7:51.7 and boasts a best-in-class 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

To read more about this year’s Car and Driver Editors’ Choice winners, visit http://caranddriver.com/2018editorschoice.

Car and Driver is known for its expert editorial team that is highly regarded by car enthusiasts and automotive manufacturers for their integrity, engineering backgrounds, and high standards. The magazine is published monthly by Hearst, boasting the largest audience of any monthly automotive magazine. The Car and Driver brand is a leading source of information for automotive enthusiasts and in-market car buyers. The brand also extends to many platforms, including websites, mobile sites, radio, iPhone/iPad apps, events, custom marketing programs, and integrated marketing databases. Follow Car and Driver on Twitter at @CarAndDriver.

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles.

Born from the world’s greatest driving road – the Stelvio Pass – the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be Italian. The innovative Q4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system – standard on all Stelvio models, including the Quadrifoglio, provides additional driving confidence and superior control. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio – on sale in early 2018 – holds the Nürburgring record for the fastest production SUV with a lap time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds. Infused with Italian passion, craftsmanship and innovation, the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio conquers the winding road for which it is named.

As the first of a new generation of vehicles on the all-new Giorgio platform, the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Giulia Ti sedans deliver race-inspired performance with a class-leading 280 horsepower, advanced technologies that include the available Q4 AWD system, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment. As the “halo” model in the lineup, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo’s motorsport knowhow with a best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that earns the title of the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car engine ever and the quickest with a class-leading 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, plus it enabled a record-setting Nürburgring lap time of 7:32 – the fastest ever by a four-door production sedan.

The handcrafted 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe and Spider represent the purest form of La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion), with their race-inspired, mid-engine design and state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible power-to-weight ratio and with advanced technologies, including the all-aluminum 1750 turbocharged and intercooled engine with direct-injection and dual variable-valve timing, which enables supercar-level performance, including 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

