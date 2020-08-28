FCA: 2021 Safety and Security Technology Glossary

Three features that combine to help drivers with vehicle orientation and offer alternate instrument-cluster visibility are among FCA’s 2021 model-year highlights:

Digital Rearview Mirror: Replaces conventional rearview mirror with a Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) monitor to help improve driver rearward visibility; displays real-time video from rear-facing camera; can be turned off to revert back to reflective mirror

Replaces conventional rearview mirror with a Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) monitor to help improve driver rearward visibility; displays real-time video from rear-facing camera; can be turned off to revert back to reflective mirror Surround View Camera: Uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide bird’s-eye perspective of vehicle and its immediate surroundings; driver can also select other views, including front or rear cross path

Uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide bird’s-eye perspective of vehicle and its immediate surroundings; driver can also select other views, including front or rear cross path Head-up Display (HUD): Provides the driver with up to five different areas of interest, including Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit; features full color

Further, Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) proliferates 2021 FCA vehicles – as standard equipment on the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and as optional equipment on the Chrysler Voyager minivan and Ram 1500 pickup.

PAEB leverages Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus to help benefit pedestrian security. To detect and help prevent collisions with pedestrians, FCA has widened the range of the feature’s radar technology used to identify potential frontal impacts.

If the system detects a pedestrian and determines a collision appears imminent it will, if the driver does not respond accordingly, activate the vehicle’s brakes. In certain conditions, the system is capable of bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Structural System Technology

Energy-absorbing steering column: Manual-adjust steering column features two hydroformed coaxial tubes that move relative to each other to allow for enhanced energy absorption during an impact; power-adjust steering column employs a calibrated bending element that deforms during column stroke for optimal energy management Front and rear crumple zones: Specially formed structural members that crumple and absorb energy in a collision, helping protect the occupant cabin Laminated glass: Plastic sandwiched between glass panes to provide added strength; discourages break-ins Safety cage body structure: Helps protect occupants by managing and controlling energy in the event of an impact Side-guard door beams: Reinforcement beams inside the doors that help provide occupant protection in certain side collisions Splayed and tapered frame rail technology: Highly efficient, energy-absorbing frame rail structure for certain frontal impacts; features frame-mounted, high-strength steel tire blockers to redirect tires outbound in certain front-offset impacts

Driver Warning and Assist, Chassis-control and Brake Systems

Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus with Full Stop: Helps maintain distance from vehicle ahead; under certain traffic conditions, system can bring vehicle to full stop without driver intervention Advanced Brake Assist: Works with Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus; increases deceleration if driver does not apply brake with sufficient force to respond to a potential collision condition All-speed traction control system: While driving, helps keep wheels from spinning during acceleration from a stop or at speed by applying brakes alone or in combination with engine torque limitation Anti-lock brake system (ABS): Senses and helps prevent wheel lockup, offering improved steering control under extreme braking and/or slippery conditions Blind-spot Monitoring (BSM): Uses radar sensors to aid driver when changing lanes, passing or being passed; blind-spot vehicle presence noted via illuminated icons in side-view mirrors and driver-selectable audible chime Brake assist: System applies maximum braking power in emergency braking situations, minimizing stopping distance Brake traction-control system (BTCS): Helps to keep wheels from spinning during acceleration from a stop or during slow speeds by applying individual brakes to the slipping wheel(s) Brake-lock differential system (BLDS): Allows the vehicle to maintain forward motion if one or two wheels lose traction by selectively applying brakes to the spinning wheels Brake-park interlock: Prevents transmission from being shifted out of “Park” unless the key is engaged with the starting system and the brake pedal is pressed Brake-throttle override: Standard equipment on every FCA US vehicle, it allows driver to more quickly stop the vehicle when throttle and brake inputs occur simultaneously; electronic throttle control reduces engine-power output Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD): Optimizes stopping distances and control under all vehicle loading conditions by regulating braking pressure, front to rear Electronic roll mitigation (ERM): Uses input from electronic stability control (ESC) sensors to anticipate potential rollover conditions; applies brakes individually and modulates the throttle position as needed to help reduce the potential of vehicle rollover Electronic stability control (ESC): Enhances directional control and stability of vehicle in various driving conditions; activation occurs when steering wheel angle is inconsistent with vehicle’s direction of travel; automatically reduces throttle input and/or selectively deploys brakes to counteract oversteer or understeer Forward Collision Warning: Radar determines if a frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent; if so, system pre-fills brakes, then transmits audible and visual warnings for driver to intervene Forward Collision Warning-Plus: Radar and camera technology combine to determine if frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent; if so, system pre-fills brakes, then transmits audible and visual warnings for driver to intervene; no driver response triggers brief brake application as tactile alert; if driver remains unresponsive and frontal collision risk remains, brakes are applied to slow vehicle before impact Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus: Radar and camera technology combine to determine if frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent; if so, system pre-fills brakes, then transmits audible and visual warnings for driver to intervene; no driver response triggers brief brake application as tactile alert; if driver remains unresponsive and frontal collision risk remains, brakes are applied to slow vehicle before impact; system may bring vehicle to full stop if imminent frontal collision detected at speeds below 31 mph or 25 mph, depending on the model Hill-start Assist: Assists drivers when starting from a stop on a hill; maintains brake pressure for short period of time after driver’s foot is removed from the brake pedal; if throttle is not applied within short period of time thereafter, brake pressure will be released Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist: Alerts and assists driver; leverages electric power steering to deliver subtle steering wheel input when system detects need for course correction ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist: Features ultrasonic sensors on the bumper to find and guide driver into parking space; guidance system automatically controls the steering angle while driver controls gear position, brake, and accelerator; parallel parking possible on either side of the car; to accommodate perpendicular parking, vehicle is backed into the space ParkSense rear park assist system with stop and release: ln reverse, at low speeds, ultrasonic sensors detect stationary objects; if imminent collision is detected, system will provide momentary, autonomous brake pulse; below 4.4 mph, system will bring vehicle to a stop before releasing ParkView rear backup camera: Provides wide-angle view of area immediately behind vehicle; available features include dynamic grid lines to aid driver when maneuvering into parking spaces or narrow areas; also assists when lining up trailer to vehicle’s hitch, when so equipped; image displayed on the center-stack screen or rear-view mirror when transmission is shifted into reverse Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB): If system detects pedestrian and determines a frontal collision appears imminent, it will – if driver does respond accordingly – activate the vehicles brakes; in certain conditions, the system is capable of bringing the vehicle to a stop Rain Brake Support: In rainy conditions, occasionally pushes brake pads lightly against brake rotors to keep rotors dry Ready Alert Braking (RAB): Anticipates situations when driver may initiate an emergency brake stop and uses electronic stability control pump to set brake pads against rotors, decreasing time required for full brake application Rear Cross Path (RCP) detection: In parking lot situations, warns drivers of lateral traffic when backing out of parking spaces; automatically activates any time a vehicle is in reverse gear; driver alerted of approaching vehicle(s) via illuminated icons on side-view mirrors and driver-selected audible chime Trailer-sway mitigation: Uses input from electronic stability control sensors to anticipate potential trailer-induced yaw conditions; applies brakes individually and modulates throttle to help driver maintain control

Occupant Restraint Technology

Active head restraints: Deploy during collision; help limit occupant head movement Advanced multistage driver and front-passenger air bags: Inflate with force appropriate to the severity of the impact; meet FMVSS 208 advanced air bag requirements for smaller, out-of-position occupants All-row, full-length, side-curtain air bags: Extend to all outboard front- and rear-seat passengers; housed in headliner above side windows, each side air bag has its own impact sensor that, when warranted, triggers deployment on the side of the vehicle where impact occurs BeltAlert: Activates chime and/or illuminates icon in instrument cluster to remind driver and front passenger to buckle up if vehicle is driven with unbelted front-seat occupants Child Seat Anchor System: LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) designed to ease installation of compatible aftermarket child seats Constant-force retractors: Regulates force exerted on occupant by seat belt by gradually releasing webbing in controlled manner Driver’s side knee air bag: Deploys with advanced multistage driver air bag; located below instrument panel, device designed to properly position occupant during impact Front seat belt pretensioners: During a collision, impact sensors initiate front seat belt pretensioners to remove slack in the seat belt system, thereby reducing the forward movement of the occupant’s head and torso Front-seat-mounted side pelvic thorax bags: Help provide enhanced protection to driver or front passenger in certain impacts Height-adjustable seat belts: Outboard seat belts feature height adjustment, allowing for seat belt to be placed in optimal position Occupant restraint controller: Detects impact and determines if air bag deployment, and degree of deployment, is appropriate; also manages front seat belt pretensioners

Lighting and Visibility Systems

Active turn signals: Turn signal flashes three times when stalk is depressed for one second Adaptive front-lighting system (AFS): Points headlamps in the intended direction of vehicle travel using steering-wheel and vehicle-speed inputs to provide improved illumination entering turns Auto-adjust exterior mirrors: Side-view mirrors automatically adjust to enhance the field of view for backing maneuvers Auto-dimming rearview mirror: Auto-dimming mirror automatically reduces glare from bright light of trailing vehicles, allowing driver to have a clearer view of the road ahead Automatic defog: Automatic temperature control system measures interior humidity and activates defogging system without driver intervention Automatic headlamps: Headlamps turn on and off automatically depending on exterior light levels and if windshield wipers are operating Automatic high-beam headlamps: Headlamp system adjusts to ambient light and oncoming traffic to deliver maximum lighting without driver intervention Daytime running lamps (DRL): Low-intensity halogen or signature LED lights that illuminate during daytime conditions, increasing vehicle’s visibility to other drivers Digital rearview mirror: Replaces conventional rearview mirror with an LCD monitor to help improve driver rearward visibility; displays real-time video from rear-facing camera; can be turned off to revert back to reflective mirror Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS): Makes it easier for emergency personnel to see and reach occupants in the event of an accident by turning on the interior lighting and unlocking doors after air bag deployment; also shuts off flow of fuel to the engine Halogen infrared reflecting (HIR) bulbs: Unique component coating delivers greater light output than conventional bulbs Heated windshield washer nozzles: Helps ensure nozzles stay free of ice and snow during freezing conditions High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps: Provide approximately three times the light output than conventional reflector lamps LED fog lamps: Provide improved illumination during inclement weather LED headlamps: Provide improved illumination LED taillamps: Provide improved illumination (brake, stop, turn and running light functions) Rain-sensing wipers: A driver convenience feature that automatically senses moisture on the windshield and activates wipers Surround View Camera: Uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide bird’s-eye perspective of vehicle and its immediate surroundings; driver can also select other views, including front or rear cross path

Other Features

Auto-reverse sunroof: Automatically reverses when it senses an obstruction while closing Auto-reverse windows: Automatically reverses when it senses an obstruction while closing Capless fuel-filler door: Enables fuel-filling simplicity Child-protection rear door locks: Disables rear doors’ inside-release handle by adjusting a small lever opposite the doorjamb Electronic locking fuel-filler door: Prevents theft or tampering, which can lead to damage, inefficiency and unwanted fuel vapor release Express up/down windows: One-touch express up/down window function Global Position Sensor (GPS): Used for navigation guidance and electronic vehicle tracking Inside emergency trunk-lid release: Glow-in-the-dark handle enables unlocking from inside trunk Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS): Continually measures flow of current in and out of battery; if battery is running low, system shuts off less-critical electrical systems to conserve power; icon in cluster denotes activation Keyless Enter ‘n Go: Electronic sensors detect if unique vehicle key fob is present, which enables passive cabin entry and trunk access; illuminates interior lamps and enables push-button ignition – no need to insert key Remote keyless entry: Locks and unlocks doors and turns on interior lamps. If vehicle is equipped with security alarm, remote also arms and disarms system Remote start: Fob-activated convenience; starts engine and activates interior climate settings while maintaining vehicle security Sentry Key engine immobilizer: Uses engine key with embedded transponder and preprogrammed security code to discourage vehicle theft; when key is inserted into the ignition, controller sends a random number to the transponder and engine is allowed to start; engine will shut off after a few seconds if an incorrect key is used SOS/Assist: Button on rearview mirror or overhead console connects occupants with call-center agent who can send emergency assistance to the vehicle’s location Speed-sensitive door locks: System automatically locks doors when vehicle reaches prescribed speed Tilt-and-telescoping steering column: Allows steering column to tilt and move toward or away from the driver to achieve a safe and comfortable distance from the advanced multistage front driver air bag, if deployed Tire Fill Alert: When filling tires with air, the system provides an audible “chirp” when a recommended pressure is achieved Tire-pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Lock-on Sync: Informs driver when tire pressure is too low; pressure-sensor modules within valve stems on all four wheels send continuous radio-frequency signals to a receiver; available systems use graphic display to indicate tire-specific pressure Uconnect Voice Command: Voice-recognition technology enables hands-free navigation-system inputs and access to real-time information, such as weather forecasts Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth: Voice-recognition technology enables drivers to use Bluetooth-enabled phones while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road

SOURCE: FCA