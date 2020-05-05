FCA: 2020 first quarter results

FCA reports first quarter results reflecting impacts from COVID-19, with Net loss from continuing operations of €1.7 billion, Adjusted net loss of €0.5 billion. Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, the Group delivered a positive Adjusted EBIT. Available liquidity at March 31, 2020 at €18.6 billion, further strengthened with additional €3.5 billion facility signed in April.

Fully prepared to restart production as conditions allow, with actions taken to protect our employees and support our communities, while managing liquidity and financial strength of the Group.

SOURCE: FCA