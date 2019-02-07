FCA – 2018 full year and fourth quarter results

FCA reports record full year results, including Magneti Marelli: Adjusted EBIT at €7.3 billion, with NAFTA margin up 70 bps to 8.6%; Adjusted Net Profit up 34% to €5.0 billion; Net Profit up 3% to €3.6 billion. Net industrial cash improved to €1.9 billion.
- Worldwide combined shipments(2) of 4,842 thousand units, up 102 thousand units
- Net revenues(1) of €115.4 billion, up 4% (up 9% at constant exchange rates, or CER), with higher shipments, positive pricing and favorable mix
- Adjusted EBIT(1),(3) of €7.3 billion, up 3% (up 9% at CER), with margin down 10 bps to 3%
- Adjusted net profit(1),(3) of €5.0 billion, up 34% (up 41% at CER); Net profit of €3.6 billion, up 3% (up 12% at CER)
- Net industrial cash(3) of €1.9 billion, improved from Net industrial debt position of €2.4 billion at December 2017
- In Q4 2018, Fitch raised FCA’s long-term debt to Investment Grade from”BB” to “BBB-“. Outlook confirmed as stable
- Settled U.S. government and consumer civil diesel emissions claims in line with Q3 2018 provision
- Magneti Marelli sale transaction on track to close in Q2 2019
SOURCE: FCA