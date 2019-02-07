FCA – 2018 full year and fourth quarter results

FCA reports record full year results, including Magneti Marelli: Adjusted EBIT at €7.3 billion, with NAFTA margin up 70 bps to 8.6%; Adjusted Net Profit up 34% to €5.0 billion; Net Profit up 3% to €3.6 billion. Net industrial cash improved to €1.9 billion.

Worldwide combined shipments(2) of 4,842 thousand units, up 102 thousand units

Net revenues(1) of €115.4 billion, up 4% (up 9% at constant exchange rates, or CER), with higher shipments, positive pricing and favorable mix

Adjusted EBIT(1),(3) of €7.3 billion, up 3% (up 9% at CER), with margin down 10 bps to 3%

Adjusted net profit(1),(3) of €5.0 billion, up 34% (up 41% at CER); Net profit of €3.6 billion, up 3% (up 12% at CER)

Net industrial cash(3) of €1.9 billion, improved from Net industrial debt position of €2.4 billion at December 2017

In Q4 2018, Fitch raised FCA’s long-term debt to Investment Grade from”BB” to “BBB-“. Outlook confirmed as stable

Settled U.S. government and consumer civil diesel emissions claims in line with Q3 2018 provision

Magneti Marelli sale transaction on track to close in Q2 2019

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA