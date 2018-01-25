FCA: 2017 full year and fourth quarter results

FCA reports record results with Adjusted EBIT up 16% to €7.1 billion and margin at 6.4%, up 90 bps, Adjusted Net Profit up 50% to €3.8 billion, Net Profit up 93% to €3.5 billion. Net Industrial Debt nearly halved to €2.4 billion. 2018 Guidance confirms Business Plan key targets.

Worldwide combined shipments (1) of 4,740 thousand units, in line with prior year

of 4,740 thousand units, in line with prior year Net revenues of €111 billion, in line with 2016 (up 1% at constant exchange rates, or CER)

Adjusted EBIT of €7.1 billion, up 16% (up 19% at CER); continued profitability in all segments with year-over-year improvement

Group margin of 6.4%, up 90 bps; improved margin in all segments

Adjusted net profit of €3.8 billion, up 50%; Net profit of €3.5 billion, up 93% including net charges of €0.1 billion for U.S. tax reform

Net industrial debt of €2.4 billion, improved by €2.2 billion

ADJUSTED EBIT

Improved product mix contributed to record results

NAFTA Adjusted EBIT margin up 50 bps to 7.9%, Maserati up 410 bps to 13.8%, Components up 70 bps to 5.3%

LATAM improved €146 million and EMEA up 36% to €735 million

Adjusted EBIT excludes net pre-tax gains of €576 million(2)

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT

Adjusted net profit up 50%, reflecting continued strong operating performance

Net financial expenses of €1.5 billion, down €0.5 billion primarily as a result of year-over-year debt reduction

Includes Tax expense of €1.8 billion, up €0.3 billion

Adjusted net profit excludes net expenses of €260 million(2)

NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT

Improved by €2.2 billion from year end 2016

Cash flows from industrial operating activities at €1.6 billion, net of capital expenditures of €8.7 billion

Available liquidity remained strong at €20.4 billion

2018 GUIDANCE(3)

Net revenues ~ €125 billion

Adjusted EBIT €8.7 billion

Adjusted net profit ~ €5.0 billion

Net industrial cash ~ €4.0 billion

(1) Combined shipments include all shipments by the Group’s unconsolidated joint ventures, whereas consolidated shipments only include shipments from the Group’s consolidated subsidiaries;

(2) Refer to page 6 for the reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted EBIT and page 7 for the reconciliations of Net profit to Adjusted net profit, Diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS and Debt to Net industrial debt;

(3) Guidance is not provided on the most directly comparable IFRS financial statement line item for Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted net profit as the income or expense excluded from

these non-GAAP financial measures in accordance with our policy are, by definition, not predictable and uncertain.

Results by Segment





Continued margin improvement; all-new Jeep Wrangler production started in Q4

U.S. market share (4) at 11.7%, down 90 bps year-over-year due to planned fleet sales reductions, which represented 19% of total sales mix, down from 24%

at 11.7%, down 90 bps year-over-year due to planned fleet sales reductions, which represented 19% of total sales mix, down from 24% Decrease in shipments mainly due to lower fleet volumes, primarily for Jeep and discontinued vehicles, partially offset by increased shipments for the Ram and Alfa Romeo brands, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the all-new Jeep Compass

Decrease in Net revenues mainly due to lower shipments and negative foreign exchange translation effects, partially offset by favorable vehicle and channel mix

Adjusted EBIT increase primarily due to favorable mix, purchasing efficiencies, lower warranty and advertising costs, partially offset by lower volumes, higher product costs for content enhancements, higher industrial costs due to capacity realignment plan and negative foreign exchange effects

(4) Our estimated market share data presented are based on management’s estimates of industry sales data, which use certain data provided by third-party sources, including IHS Markit and Ward’s Automotive.

Strong improvement in profitability from new products and improving market conditions in Brazil

Market share (6) down 90 bps in Brazil to 17.5%, up 60 bps in Argentina to 12.2%

down 90 bps in Brazil to 17.5%, up 60 bps in Argentina to 12.2% Increase in shipments mainly due to the Fiat Mobi and all-new Fiat Argo and Jeep Compass, partially offset by discontinued Fiat Palio family

Net revenues increase due to higher shipments, favorable vehicle mix, higher net pricing, as well as positive foreign exchange translation

Adjusted EBIT increase mainly a result of higher net revenues and lower Brazil indirect taxes, partially offset by increased product costs primarily due to input cost inflation and depreciation and amortization related to new vehicles

In Q4 2017, the Group deconsolidated its Venezuelan operations and the impact has been excluded from Adjusted EBIT(2)

Launched all-new Jeep Compass in India; final Tianjin insurance recoveries received

Higher combined shipments include continued ramp-up of Jeep production through JV in China. Consolidated shipments decreased slightly due to planned reductions of Jeep imports in China, partially offset by the launch of Alfa Romeo in the region and Jeep Compass production in India

Net revenues down, due to lower consolidated shipments and negative foreign exchange effects

Increase in Adjusted EBIT primarily due to insurance recoveries related to the Tianjin (China) port explosions and favorable mix, partially offset by launch costs for Alfa Romeo and negative foreign exchange transaction effects

Tianjin insurance recoveries are included in Adjusted EBIT to the extent they relate to losses that were recognized in Adjusted EBIT(2)

(5) Number is not meaningful;

(6) Our estimated market share data presented are based on management’s estimates of industry sales data, which use certain data provided by third-party

sources, including IHS Markit, National Organization of Automotive Vehicles Distribution and Association of Automotive Producers.

Continued margin improvement, up 70 bps, with Adjusted EBIT up 36%

European market share (EU28+EFTA) for passenger cars up 10 bps to 6.6% and down 20 bps to 11.4% for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) (7)

Increase in shipments primarily attributable to all-new Jeep Compass and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, as well as the Fiat Tipo family

Net revenues increase due to higher volumes and positive vehicle mix, partially offset by negative net pricing

Adjusted EBIT increase primarily from higher volumes, positive vehicle mix, manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies, partially offset by negative net pricing, including GBP weakness, and higher depreciation and amortization costs related to new vehicles

Adjusted EBIT up 65%, margin of 13.8%, up 410 bps

Higher shipments in all markets driven by 131% increase in global Levante sales, partially offset by lower Ghibli and Quattroporte volumes

Net revenues increase primarily due to higher volumes, partially offset by negative foreign exchange effects

Adjusted EBIT increase primarily due to higher volumes and industrial cost efficiencies, partially offset by negative foreign exchange effects

Margin up for the second year to 5.3%, Adjusted EBIT up 20%

Net revenues increase primarily reflects higher volumes across all three businesses

Adjusted EBIT increase mainly due to higher volumes and industrial efficiencies resulting from World

Class Manufacturing initiatives at Magneti Marelli, partially offset by unfavorable mix and net pricing

Class Manufacturing initiatives at Magneti Marelli, partially offset by unfavorable mix and net pricing Strong Adjusted EBIT and margin growth for Magneti Marelli, led by increases in lighting and chassis

business lines

(7) Due to unavailability of market data for Italy, the figures reported are an extrapolation and discrepancies with actual data could exist.

Brand Activity (during 4th quarter)

Reconciliations

2017 full year Adjusted EBIT excludes adjustments primarily related to:

(A) Reversal of a liability of €895 million for Brazilian indirect taxes during Q2 2017, reflecting court decisions. As this liability related to the Group’s Brazilian operations in multiple segments and given the significant and unusual nature of the item, it was not attributed to the results of the related segments. Refer to ‘Net profit to Adjusted net profit’ reconciliation below for discussion of the corresponding decrease in deferred tax assets

(B) Asset impairments of €142 million in EMEA, primarily resulting from changes in the global product portfolio, as well as €77 million in LATAM resulting from product portfolio changes and, prior to deconsolidation, of certain real estate assets in Venezuela

(C) An expansion of the scope of the Takata airbag inflator recalls announced in May 2016, of which €73 million related to LATAM and €29 million related to NAFTA

(D) Restructuring costs primarily included €75 million of workforce restructuring costs related to LATAM

(E) Deconsolidation of our operations in Venezuela resulted in a net loss of €42 million

(F) Income of €38 million related to adjustments to reserves for the NAFTA capacity realignment plan

(G) Insurance recoveries of €68 million relating to the final settlement of claims for the Q3 2015 Tianjin (China) port explosions, consistent with the classification of the losses to which the insurance recovery relates. During 2017, a total of €161 million was recognized, of which €93 million is included in Adjusted EBIT

(H) Primarily related to a €49 million gain from the disposal of the Group’s publishing business

(8) Adjusted EBIT excludes certain adjustments from Net profit including: gains/(losses) on the disposal of investments, restructuring, impairments, asset write-offs and unusual income/

(expenses) that are considered rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature, and also excludes Net financial expenses and Tax expense/(benefit)

2017 full year Adjusted net profit excludes adjustments primarily related to:

(I) The tax impact of adjustments excluded from Adjusted EBIT noted above

(J) A write-off of deferred tax assets of €453 million in Brazil due to the increased political uncertainty and an anticipated slower pace of economic recovery in Brazil

(K) A €281 million decrease in deferred tax assets related to the release of the Brazilian indirect tax liability noted in (A) above

(L) Estimated impact from December 2017 U.S. tax reform of €88 million. This estimate may change, potentially materially, as a result of regulations or regulatory guidance that may be issued, changes in interpretations affecting assumptions underlying the estimate, refinement of our calculations, and actions that may be taken, including actions in response to the tax reform act

(9) Adjusted net profit is calculated as Net profit excluding post-tax impacts of the same items excluded from Adjusted EBIT, as well as financial income/(expenses) and tax income/(expenses) considered rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature; (10) Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by adjusting Diluted EPS for the post-tax impact of the same items excluded from Adjusted EBIT, as well as financial income/(expenses) and tax income/(expenses) considered rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature; (11) Net industrial (debt)/cash is computed as: Debt plus derivative financial liabilities related to industrial activities less (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) current available-for-sale and held-for trading securities, (iii) current financial receivables from Group or jointly controlled financial services entities and (iv) derivative financial assets and collateral deposits; therefore, debt, cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets/liabilities pertaining to financial services entities are excluded from the computation of Net industrial (debt)/cash. Net industrial (debt)/cash should not be considered as a substitute for cash flows or other financial measures under IFRS; in addition, Net industrial (debt)/cash depends on the amount of cash and cash equivalents at each balance sheet date, which may be affected by the timing of monetization of receivables and the payment of accounts payable, as well as changes in other components of working capital, which can vary from period to period due to, among other things, cash management initiatives and other factors, some of which may be outside of the Group’s control. Net industrial (debt)/cash should therefore be evaluated alongside these other measures as reported under IFRS for a more complete view of the Company’s capital structure and liquidity.

