FAW Group and Changchun Municipal People’s Government inks framework agreement regarding deepening strategic cooperation

On July 14, FAW Group Corporation (FAW) and Changchun Municipal People’s Government held an agreement signing ceremony on further deepening strategic cooperation in Changchun.

Zhang Enhui, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Jilin Provincial Committee and secretary of the CPC Changchun Municipal Committee, Wang Zilian, deputy secretary of the CPC Changchun Municipal Committee and governor of Changchun city, Ma Yanfeng, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Changchun Municipal Committee and executive vice mayor of Changchun city, Qiu Xiandong, deputy secretary of the CPC FAW Group Committee and president of FAW, Lei Ping, member of the CPC FAW Group Standing Committee and vice president of FAW, and Liu Yigong, member of the CPC FAW Group Standing Committee and vice president of FAW, attended the signing ceremony.

During the signing ceremony, the two parties held a symposium to exchange views on building FAW into a world-class enterprise and working together for a new chapter in deepening State-owned enterprise-local government cooperation.

At the symposium, Zhang Enhui extended his warm congratulations and best wishes for the 70th anniversary of the founding of FAW.

Zhang Enhui noted that FAW Group plays a crucial role in economic and social development of Changchun, adding that the municipal Party committee and the municipal government will continue to support the reform and innovative development of FAW with the strength of the whole city, and strive to upgrade the auto industry of the city and the high-quality development of FAW.

Qiu Xiandong said that FAW Group must follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions during his visits to FAW, and make contributions to supporting Changchun to create a first-class international auto city, and help Jilin province make new breakthroughs in its comprehensive revitalization.

FAW is a leading global manufacturer of quality passenger cars, trucks, and buses. Established in 1953, the company is China’s oldest and largest automotive group. Annual sales exceed three million units.

SOURCE: FAW