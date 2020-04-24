Faurecia strengthens its cooperation with Xuyang Group in the field of screen technologies

Faurecia, a leading technology company in the automotive industry, today announced the creation of a new joint venture with Changchun Xuyang Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. (Xuyang Group), thus marking a new stage in the strategic cooperation between Faurecia and Xuyang Group.

Faurecia and Xuyang Group will produce, assemble and market screens for the automotive industry, and will also offer after-sales services for manufacturers. The joint venture will be consolidated by Faurecia.

In recent years, Faurecia has accelerated its strategic transformation, notably with the creation of its fourth activity, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, which aims to become a world leader in on-board electronics. This new partnership will strengthen its position in the Chinese automotive market.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationships with Xuyang Group with which we already collaborate in the framework of our Seating and Interiors activities, as well as in research and development alongside the University of Jilin. By combining our skills, we will strengthen Faurecia’s Cockpit of the Future strategy and accelerate its deployment on the Chinese market.” François Tardif, Executive Vice President and President of Faurecia China

SOURCE: Faurecia