Faurecia: Implementation of the share buyback programme approved by the annual Shareholders’ Meeting held May 29, 2018

Faurecia announces that it has signed with an investment services provider a mandate to purchase shares as part of its share buyback programme authorized by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held May 29, 2018. The purchase of these shares is intended to deliver future performance share plans put in place by Faurecia.

This mandate, signed on December 18, 2018, allows the purchase of a maximum volume of 1,000,000 Faurecia shares representing approximately 0.7% of the share capital, at an average price not exceeding the limits imposed by the twelfth resolution adopted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held May 29, 2018.

Share purchases under this mandate can be done during the period from January 7 to February 8, 2019.

Source: Faurecia