Faurecia and Microsoft to collaborate for digital services inside the cockpit of the future Chapô

Microsoft, leader in platforms and cloud productivity solutions, and Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company, today announced a partnership to create disruptive, connected and personalized services inside the Cockpit of the Future.

Combining expertise in edge-computing, artificial intelligence, cloud-based services, cockpit systems integration and consumer insights, Faurecia targets to collaborate with Microsoft to develop digital services based on Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform to reinvent the on-board experience for all occupants. Faurecia has also chosen Microsoft Cloud Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

“Consumers today expect digital continuity between home, office and car,” said Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia. “The collaboration with Microsoft will enable us to offer disruptive experiences so that vehicle occupants can use their time for different activities such as immersive gaming or working. This is another key step in building our differentiating ecosystem to accelerate innovation.”

During the next CES® to be held in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020, both companies will showcase the first milestones of this technology collaboration.

