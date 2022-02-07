Faurecia and HELLA announce the name of the world’s seventh largest automotive supplier: FORVIA

Faurecia and HELLA are very pleased to introduce FORVIA, the newly combined Group’s name, following the successful completion of the acquisition of a controlling stake in HELLA by Faurecia on January 31, 2022

Resolutely looking FORward and committed to drive the mobility transition on roads or VIAs, FORVIA is about the movement and the necessary agility as well as the newly combined Group’s commitment, confidence and action.

FORVIA is uniquely positioned to grow and benefit from strategic drivers transforming the automotive industry. Its vision for the future is built on four pillars : safety, sustainability, advanced solutions and customized experiences.

Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia, declared: “We are FORVIA ! This new name reflects core elements of our Faurecia and HELLA brands, as well giving a good translation of our shared purpose – inspiring mobility. This new Group represents 150,000 talented individuals across more than 40 countries inspired by one vision, speaking with one voice and working as one team. As FORVIA, we are shaping safe, sustainable, advanced and customized mobility for today’s and tomorrow’s generations.”

Rolf Breidenbach, Chief Executive Officer of HELLA, added: “FORVIA captures the close cooperation between Faurecia and HELLA excellently. The name embodies essential core aspects that have always distinguished both companies – such as dynamism, vision, passion, solution orientation, customer proximity and community spirit. At the same time, FORVIA is a clear signal of a new start into a common future”.

Faurecia and HELLA will continue to operate as two independent legal companies, closely collaborating to create sustainable value for all stakeholders through technology solutions and synergies generated in the best interest of both companies.

Under FORVIA, both companies will keep their legal names as Faurecia SE and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. They will communicate under FORVIA used as an umbrella name. Products will continue to be marketed and distributed under their current brands.

SOURCE: Hella