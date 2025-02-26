Faster and further than any Volvo car before: new ES90 adds 300km in 10 minutes and goes 700km on one charge

The new Volvo ES90 is powered by 800-volt technology, helping to create a car that goes further and charges faster than any electric Volvo before

How about a new, fully electric Volvo car that can go just that little bit further with less charging time? The upcoming Volvo ES90 does exactly that, thanks to our new 800V technology which makes its debut in our latest fully electric model.

The benefits of an 800-volt electric system are numerous: your battery gets charged faster, your electric car gets an improved overall performance, and the electric system is more efficient compared to a 400-volt system.

Combine this with completely new battery management software and hardware as well as a progressive design, and you get a car that goes further and charges faster than any electric Volvo before. The ES90 can add 300 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes at 350 kW fast charging stations and offers a driving range of up to 700 kilometres under the WLTP testing cycle.

The ES90 is designed to be a premium Volvo car that gives you quality time with the people you love, providing you with peace of mind and balance, as well as a sense of convenience and control. A state-of-the-art electric system that enables faster charging and longer range is key to achieving that ambition. No matter where or how far your trip goes, the ES90 is designed to get you there reliably and comfortably.

“Our 800V technology marks another significant technological upgrade for our customers as we move towards full electrification,” says Anders Bell, our chief engineering and technology officer. “It makes our electric cars even more efficient, helps you charge your electric Volvo faster and go further on a single charge.”

800-volt gives you more of everything

To create our new 800-volt system, every component in the electric system has been upgraded to be compatible with 800-volt, including the battery cells, e-motors, inverter, charging as well as climate and thermal systems. That creates benefits in terms of charging, efficiency and performance.

A higher voltage system means that it can deliver more power (in kilowatts, or kW) and range with the same current as a 400-volt system. This approach generates less heat, meaning your battery can be charged faster up to 350kW without overloading the electric system.

Our 800-volt system also contains lighter e-motors and other components, which reduces the car’s overall weight. This also improves the system’s efficiency, while boosting the car’s acceleration and driving range.

The brand new in-house developed battery management software creates a more robust charging experience. Compared to other electric Volvo cars, our new software cuts the time it takes to charge your ES90 from 10 to 80 per cent by as much as 30 per cent, down to 20 minutes. This is partly thanks to the integration of adaptive charging software from Breathe Battery Technologies, a company we invested in last year via the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, our corporate venture capital arm.

Sustainability in focus

However, battery technology is not the only area in which the ES90 is a star performer. It also helps us make progress in other sustainability-related areas. For example, the ES90 is packed with recycled and natural materials that contribute to lower CO2 emissions in production. 29 per cent of all aluminium and 18 per cent of all steel used in the ES90 is recycled, while the ES90 also contains 16 per cent recycled polymers and bio-based materials. The wood panels inside the ES90 are made from FSC-certified wood.

The ES90 also comes with our battery passport. Based on blockchain technology that allows us to track raw materials. The passport tells you where the lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite used in the battery originate from. It also highlights the CO2 footprint of the full battery pack and other relevant information. For customers, this provides transparency about how we source raw battery material in a responsible way.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars