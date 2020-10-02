Fast and emission free – go that “last mile” with the Mercedes-Benz eScooter

As a mobility service provider, Mercedes-Benz develops sustainable concepts for many aspects of mobility. With its new fully-electric EQ family, the company is already meeting the needs of a wide range of target groups, with innovative vehicles from smart EQ for the city to the EQV people carrier and the EQC, a reinterpretation of the SUV. Now, with the eScooter, Mercedes-Benz is going one step further, bringing to the market an emission-free solution for those last few miles of the journey. The Mercedes-Benz eScooter was designed with one thing in mind: longevity. The use of high-quality components and materials enables a mileage of over 5,000 kilometres. Thanks to its low weight and intuitive folding mechanism, the eScooter can be easily transported in the trunk or taken on public transport and scores top marks for range, safety and design. (Here you can find a link to the video: the last emissions-free miles)

The eScooter, which Mercedes-Benz is launching in collaboration with Swiss micro mobility specialists Micro Mobility Systems AG, is stylish, strong and convenient. It enables the Stuttgart-based automotive manufacturer to meet the need that many customers have for flexible, individual mobility solutions, particularly in urban transport. That proverbial extra mile is where the Mercedes-Benz eScooter can fully unfold its potential. Emission-free micro-mobility is a valuable component on the way to livable cities with an intelligent traffic mix and thus supports improving air quality. In addition, it corresponds perfectly to the modern urban lifestyle. Especially when using their own eScooter, the driver can rely on ideal and handy product at all times. And, since it can be taken anywhere, it does not pose any burden to the public space.

The elegant black design, with Mercedes-Benz and Micro co-branding on the steering column, appeals to aesthetes who want to stand out from the crowd and use a product that has been thought through in detail. The electric motor, with maximum 500 W power, quickly accelerates the eScooter to the 20 km/h permitted in Germany, and the 7.8 Ah battery gives a range of up to 25 km, ensuring that users can travel not only with speed and agility, but also in comfort and safe. The kickboard is wide and has a non-slip coating, with plenty of space for both feet. The eScooter has front and rear suspension and is fitted with 20 cm diameter rubber wheels that effortlessly handle uneven surfaces like cobblestones.

The retractable steering column is smoothly adjustable to the rider’s height. The ergonomically shaped handlebar features an accelerator on the right and brake on the left, plus an integrated bell. The centrally-mounted display shows the speed, battery level and riding mode at a glance.

For braking, the eScooter has a rear drum brake and a foot brake on the protective plate. The front and rear lights are suitable for use in road traffic, along with the side reflectors make it possible to ride any time, even in the dark.

A useful additional feature is the connectivity with the Micro app. The Mercedes-Benz eScooter connects via Bluetooth® to the smartphone, which can be attached to a bracket on the handlebar. Valuable information provided to the driver with about speed, distance, travel time and battery charge status can be accessed via the app. The integrated navigation system also shows the shortest route to the destination on the display. In addition, various functions such as light or driving mode of the eScooter, can be managed directly via the app.

The eScooter has an intuitive folding mechanism, which can be operated with just a press of the foot. The handlebars also fold down for convenient transportation before riding those last few miles. This means that it will fit into even a small trunk and can be taken easily on any type of public transportation, as additional bonus with its light weight of around 13.5 kg.

The eScooter charges in around 3-3.5 hours using a standard domestic socket, and reaches 70% charge in just over two hours. Mercedes-Benz is also planning to offer a Bluetooth® connection and a boot docking station in its vehicles, which will enable charging during the journey.

The Mercedes-Benz eScooter is approved for riding on public roads in Germany. The scooter meets all the necessary requirements, such as license plate bracket, identification plate and ABE [German general operating license], so the only thing the owner needs to obtain is statutory liability insurance.

About Micro Mobility Systems

Founded by Wim Ouboter, Micro Mobility Systems AG became famous worldwide in the 90s with the Micro Scooter. True to the vision of a “better urban lifestyle”, Micro now offers over 100 different mobility products for children, young people and adults, and ranks as a global market leader in the premium sector. The brand’s products range from popular kids’ scooters to stylish electric scooters and its latest coup, the Microlino electric car. More information at: www.micro-mobility.com

Technical data:

Weight: approx. 13.5 kg

Dimensions: Length: 980 mm; Height: 1096 mm; Width: 145 mm

Folded dimensions: Length: 928 mm; height: 340 mm; width: 145 mm

Engine power: nominal 250 Watt, peak 500 Watt

Battery: 7.8 Ah, 280 Wh, LG cells

Range: approx. 25 km

Max. Speed: 20 km/h

Charging time: 3-3.5 h

Tyre size: front 200 mm, rear 200 mm

Brakes: 3 (1 front and 2 rear)

Lights: front and rear

Suspension: front and rear

Display: yes

Approved for road use: yes

SOURCE: Daimler