Elasticity – the secret of its success

Its elasticity is what makes rubber so unique. After being subjected to loads or tension, it returns to its original form. This is also one of the unique, basic functions of our life and of nature. This property proves rubber to be a real expert in the art of adaption. Hardly any other natural invention has had quite the sustained impact on human life of this durable, tough material. “Viewed from the perspective of the designer, the outstanding and unique property of this material is its elasticity. When various substances, such as fillers and additives, are added to rubber, it becomes a structural material. A virtually unlimited variability of compounds results in tailor-made solutions for every application,” explains Herrmann.

Rubber can be resistant to high and low temperatures at the same time. It can be hard yet not brittle, gastight, electrically insulating or electrically conductive and resistant to aggressive substances such as oxygen, ozone, UV radiation, extreme temperatures and pressure. These properties are significantly influenced by the processing methods used – nowadays also in the area of nano-technology. Continental has rubber compounds for the extremely wide range of applications at its disposal. The standard range alone comprises well over 700 different formulas for various applications. At the same time, and above all, the compounds satisfy the required product properties.

Successful team player

Rubber is an excellent team player, so most of its mechanical properties are dependent on the materials with which it is combined. Joined with other materials, it becomes a high-tech product and is a high-performance component in complex technical systems. Hardly any other material has the ability to be combined with so many different substances to create something new. This enables Continental’s research and development departments to come up with pioneering material combinations with improved or hitherto unprecedented properties. “We provide the knowledge needed to combine various materials, such as rubber or plastic, with metals, fabrics or other structural components or electronic components. We have developed substantial expertise in this field of hybrid materials and compound products and are increasingly converting our skills into new applications,” continues Herrmann.

Without rubber, individual mobility would also be hardly conceivable. It is largely responsible for safety and comfort in today’s cars. Drive belts, hose lines and mounts, for instance, are integral components of engines and chassis. Whereas around 1900, a vehicle had between only 15 and 20 rubber parts in total, nowadays there are around 600 functional parts, components and systems made from this material. What’s more, over 70 percent of the rubber extracted worldwide is used for the production of tires for cars, trucks and airplanes – almost two billion units per year. Other products include around 40,000 items used in daily life, which contain rubber.

The sustainable rubber source of the future: Continental is exploring new horizons in the field of rubber extraction with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME, the Julius Kühn Institute, and plant cultivators ESKUSA. Rubber from dandelion root is an environmentally and economically attractive alternative to the tropical rubber tree.

Dandelions: The Sustainable Rubber Source of the Future

Continental is also exploring new horizons in the field of rubber extraction with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME, the Julius Kühn Institute and plant cultivators ESKUSA. “The objective of this joint project is to develop a procedure for the industrial use of dandelions as a supplier of rubber. In agricultural terms, it is an undemanding plant and can also be cultivated in the northern hemisphere. This means that rubber production is conceivable near our tire factories, for instance, and the significantly shorter transport routes would considerably simplify logistics” explains Dr. Carla Recker, who heads the Continental project concerned with the development of this promising material.

The quality of the rubber from dandelion root is the equivalent of that from the rubber tree. At Continental, the use of natural rubber from dandelion roots has already proven itself in prototypes for tires and engine mounts. Products are expected to be ready for production in the next five to ten years.