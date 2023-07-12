Faroe Islands choose the E-WAY to begin their urban transport electrification

Iveco Bus has delivered two E-WAY city buses to HZ Bussar. The vehicles will be dedicated to urban transport routes in the Tórshavn Municipality (Tórshavnar kommuna), the Faroese capital. They are the first two electric buses on the Islands and will support the municipality’s free bus system for people mobility.

IVECO BUS delivered two 10.7-meter-long E-WAY buses to HZ Bussar to support people mobility in the Tórshavn Municipality. They are the 2 first full electric city buses to operate on the islands, where the brand is already well established. They join a fleet of 16 CROSSWAY units that have been in service since December 2022.

Powered with 10 battery packs for a total of 420 kWh, the E-WAY can successfully provide a daily service in real operating conditions. This capacity shows the vehicle’s versatility to adapt to the different routes in operation and the excellent range offered by this night loading midibus.

The compact dimensions of the E-WAY midibus, which is just 10.7 m long and 2.33 m wide, make it a very agile vehicle in difficult to access routes such as the narrow streets in city centres. Easily accessible, the E-WAY will be able to welcome more than 60 passengers on board, including 23 seated.

These electric E-WAY buses generate no emissions, work quietly, provide comfortable transportation, and help to protect the environment, contributing to a better quality of life for passengers, drivers and citizens.

“We have just taken delivery of 2 new E-WAY buses, and it is a very special moment for us because they are the first electric buses on the islands. We are very excited to change over from diesel to zero-emission electric vehicles,” stated John Fonsdal, Public Transport Manager at HZ Bussar.

Giorgio Zino, IVECO BUS Head of Bus Commercial Operations in Europe, said: “We are proud that our E-WAY midibuses have been selected to be the first electric buses operating in the Faroe Islands. With this delivery, IVECO BUS demonstrates once again that the E-WAY range fully meets the needs of public transport operators, whatever and wherever the mission, relying on a strong and close network.”

The delivery of the vehicles was supported by the dealer Gervi, which offers a wide range of services, including commercial advice, after-sales support, and extensive assistance on the islands.

Source: Iveco