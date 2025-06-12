Faraday X to host private preview & co-creation event for FX Super One product launch on June 29, commencing FX’s product execution and launch season

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the private preview and co-creation event for the much-anticipated first product from its Faraday X (FX) brand, FX Super One, will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5:30 PM PT

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the private preview and co-creation event for the much-anticipated first product from its Faraday X (FX) brand, FX Super One, will be held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5:30 PM PT. This exclusive event marks the official commencement of FX’s product execution and launch season. FX Super One is more than just a mode of transportation; it’s a lifestyle statement. Designed for families, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, it reimagines luxury mobility by seamlessly uniting identity, space, and ceremony.

The launch event, which will be held in the Los Angeles area, is tailored for five key groups: FF’s stockholders and investors; B2B sales partners and prospects; global supply chain partners; media; key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers; and Co-Creation officers.

This intimate preview will offer attendees a first-hand look at FX Super One’s innovation, design philosophy, and market vision, while fostering meaningful co-creation among the minds shaping the product’s next phase. Following this event, the Company will host another large-scale public launch event on July 17, the Super One First Online Global Product Launch, open to audiences worldwide.

The FX Super One, an affordable mass market AI-MPV, is anticipated to have the first vehicles off the line by the end of 2025. Offering a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology, the FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with a host of features including spacious seating, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems to name a few.

SOURCE: Faraday Future