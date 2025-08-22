Faraday X announces that the FX Super One MPV has successfully completed its first round of U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) development tests for occupant protection upper interior impact scenarios

This vehicle safety development progress joins the announcements made recently on the status of the FX Super One which includes its current status in the trial production phase underway at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, CA

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the FX Super One has successfully completed its first round of U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) development tests for occupant protection – upper interior impact scenarios. The test results are in-line with project expectations at this phase of the project.

A video of the testing can be found here: https://youtu.be/A47AAUY5it0

These development tests — focused on FMVSS No. 201: Occupant Protection for Upper Interior Head Impact — evaluating how well a vehicle protects occupants’ heads during contact with upper interior components such as A-pillars, B-pillars, and roof trim areas. The regulation emphasizes passive safety performance in areas where airbags are packaged, as well as more severe testing in non-airbag zones, making it a rigorous assessment for interior trim design to protect unrestrained occupant heads primarily during rollover events.

“The positive results for our FX Super One development tests are in-line with our expectations at this phase of the project and provides confidence in order to deliver the vehicle’s safety development of the project in a timely manner,” said Andrew Hall, Director, Safety, CAE & Homologation at FF. “The test, which is part of a series of vehicle safety development tests that we are conducting, happened recently at the MGA Research facility in Troy, Michigan.”

Using a Free Motion Head form (FMH), test engineers conducted impact tests at multiple locations defined by the regulation, and additional locations as part of Faradays commitment to develop safe vehicles for customers. The Head Injury Criterion (HIC) — a key indicator of potential head trauma — was recorded and analyzed for each point.

The FMVSS No. 201 compliance process demands comprehensive design attention to interior geometry, padding materials, and energy absorption structures.

“We sincerely thank the team for their efforts,” said Xiao (Max) Ma, Global CEO of Faraday X. “We are confident to complete the relevant testing and validation work with high quality and to high standards within a relatively short timeframe, as we continue to advance the project with strong momentum.”

The FX Super One trial production phase is well under way at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, CA., and is primarily focused on planning and verifying production processes, operational workflows, and quality standards. In parallel, engineers and production staff at the Hanford factory are undergoing specialized training to support production readiness.

Following this phase, the Company will proceed with comprehensive vehicle engineering of the vehicle, which includes continued safety testing, development and validation. These efforts are integral to ensuring that the FX Super One meets the highest standards of quality, performance, safety, and the end user experience.

The FX Super One was unveiled on July 17 in Los Angeles and showcased the Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) and the FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 Architecture. The vehicle is positioned as an EAI-MPV that aims to redefine the traditional mobility experience long dominated by models such as the Cadillac Escalade.

SOURCE: Faraday Future