Faraday Future’s FX brand to ship first FX 6 prototype mules to U.S. headquarters, kicking off the product development and testing phase

The shipment demonstrates steady progress of the Faraday (FX) strategy

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that FF China will ship two FX 6 prototype mules to its Los Angeles headquarters later this month from FF China. The shipment of the two test mules, both of which will be branded as “FX 6 Series” models, signifies a further step in the FX brand’s plan to bring affordable mass market AIEV’s to the marketplace. The shipment of the prototype mules also marks the official launch of the development and testing phase for this model in the U.S. and will allow continuous road testing on various systems.

Upon arrival in the U.S., the FX team will conduct compliance validation and in-depth testing on key aspects such as ADAS and autonomous driving, propulsion system, intelligent cabin, and overall user experience. The FX 6 models would eventually be assembled at FF’s facility in Hanford, CA, where the Company’s FF 91 2.0 is currently produced.

FX is advancing a new chapter in the Company’s strategy and will target the mass market segment with three planned models: an AI-MPV product—named the Super One, the FX 5, with a price target between $20,000-$30,000, and the FX 6, with a price target between $30,000-$50,000. FF plans to unveil further updates on the FX 6 series and the latest on the Company’s overall FX strategy in March.

“The shipment of the FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules signifies that our product development is moving forward into a more detailed and rigorous validation phase,” said Xiao (Max) Ma, Global CEO of FX. “The FX leadership team recently traveled to China, where we continued in our extensive discussions with potential partners and supply chain collaborators, achieving positive results that could solidify the FX 6 development process.”

SOURCE: Faraday Future