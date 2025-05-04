Faraday Future’s FX brand announces an additional significant pre-order for its FX Super One MPV, adding 300 units in another B2B agreement

This marks the second bulk order for the FX Super One MPV (Multi-purpose vehicle) in a one-week span and signifies the strong market demand and momentum for the FX brand and its lineup of new vehicles

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has added another binding pre-order agreement, which includes a non-binding reservation and a non-refundable $30,000 deposit for 300 units, to its growing business-to-business (B2B) co-creation ecosystem model. This order adds to the previously announced non-binding pre-order of 1,000 units to a New York City-based automotive dealership, which was announced last week.

The pre-order was placed by Sky Horse Auto LLC, which is a mobility solutions provider based in California. The non-refundable deposit, which has been paid and can be used toward the purchase of FX vehicles, secures priority delivery of up to 300 FX vehicles. This reservation reflects positive market feedback and acceptance on a national level in the U.S., including users on both coasts. Sky Horse will also become a co-creation partner, collaboratively delivering and sharing the unique value of the First Class AI-MPV experience.

The FX Super One MPVs pre-ordered by Sky Horse could be integrated into its expanding premium fleet, serving both leisure and business travelers seeking top-tier comfort and versatility. Sky Horse plans to deploy these vehicles primarily across key West Coast markets, including Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, to enhance its luxury self-drive and chauffeur services. The FX’s cutting-edge design and multi-purpose capabilities align with Sky Horse’s strategy to offer an elevated driving experience to its discerning international clientele.

The FX Super One, an affordable mass market EV, is anticipated to have the first vehicles off the line by the end of 2025. Offering a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology, FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with features such as reclining seats, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems. The electric powertrain ensures a smooth, quiet ride while delivering improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, aligning luxury with sustainability. The Company is targeting tens of thousands of FX vehicle sales within two years of production, subject to securing the necessary agreements and funding.

“Securing another B2B reservation order in another geographic region in the past week is a clear indication that we’re addressing an unmet need in today’s AIEV MPV market,” said YT Jia, Founder and Co-Global CEO of Faraday Future. “Sky Horse is a young and growing mobility solutions provider that we are eager to support. We are both proud and excited to assist them with helping them grow their fleet and business with cutting edge and innovative vehicles that will serve their clientele with the utmost in comfort, innovation, technology, performance and with the quality and reliability they have come to expect with their entire fleet.”

Sky Horse believes the FX Super One MPV represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of luxury electric mobility. “We are excited to be among the first to introduce the FX Super One MPV to our markets,” said Stephen Kuo, CEO of Sky Horse. “Our international customers are increasingly demanding high-end, sustainable mobility solutions, and the FX delivers not only on performance and innovation but also on environmental responsibility. We are confident that integrating the FX into our fleet will set a new standard for luxury travel and position Sky Horse at the forefront of next-generation mobility.”

The FX Super One is anticipated to be unveiled in June of 2025, and expects to start collecting non-binding paid reservations thereafter. Development of the second and third potential FX models is also progressing. The FX brand strategy aims to seize what the Company has identified as “four blue ocean markets” in the U.S. AIEV market: range-extended vehicles, intelligent vehicles defined as mobile living spaces, and affordable AIEVs priced between $20,000 to $40,000.

SOURCE: Faraday Future