Faraday Future secures binding deposit for 600 FX Super One MPV from new PBB Auto, and is also exploring a partnership for an FX Par location in the Los Angeles area

The 600-unit pre-order demonstrates the growing recognition of FX’s innovative co-creation ecosystem online direct sales with industry partners

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has signed another binding FX business-to-business (B2B) deposit agreement with Los Angeles based New PBB Auto Inc., which includes a non-refundable deposit and a non-binding pre-order for 600 units of the Company’s highly anticipated FX model, the Super One MPV (multi-purpose vehicle).

New PBB Auto is well-known in the automotive sales and maintenance sectors in the Los Angeles metro area. With a comprehensive range of services including new and used car sales, after-sales maintenance, and auto loans, the company has established itself in the Los Angeles region for nearly a decade.

New PBB Auto paid a $60,000 non-refundable deposit, which it can use toward the purchase of one or more FX vehicles, and secures priority delivery of up to 180 FX vehicles for purchasers it identifies, subject to an additional payment. This B2B order highlights the strong appeal of the Super One on the West Coast, particularly in the Los Angeles area. With California leading the country in EV sales, the state represents a critical market for FX’s business and overall success.

The remaining reserved vehicles could be for additional users that New PBB Auto identifies. FX Super One will provide a superior user experience with the cutting-edge technologies and advanced luxury features that it will offer.

New PBB Auto will also collaborate as a paid co-creation partner, enhancing the AI-MPV experience.

The FX Super One is expected to launch as a pure electric vehicle, with a super AI hybrid extended range (AIHER) electric powertrain option to follow. The first Super One model is planned to roll off the production line by the end of this year.

“Partnering with New PBB Auto marks a strategic move to localize our planned innovative MPV model by combining our Co-Creation Ecosystem online direct sales with their strong community-based offline services,” said Liying Deng, Senior Director of Sales Management at Faraday Future. “This collaboration drives B2B sales innovation and expands access to premium, high-touch EV experiences for urban consumers.”

“We are thrilled to become a strategic partner with FX. New PBB Auto will leverage its nearly decade of experience in automotive sales and maintenance to fully support FX in achieving rapid success in the Los Angeles market,” said Leo Li, Founder and CEO of New PBB Auto. “Faraday Future’s advanced products, cutting-edge technology, and continuous spirit of innovation are truly impressive. We are confident that, together, we can deliver highly competitive and appealing products to our customers and achieve success side by side.”

SOURCE: Faraday Future