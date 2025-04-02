Faraday Future previews first potential Faraday X model in anticipation of June 2025 reveal

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today previewed the front fascia design of its first potential Faraday X (FX) model, which is currently planned to roll off the line by the end of 2025

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today previewed the front fascia design of its first potential Faraday X (FX) model, which is currently planned to roll off the line by the end of 2025. The Company expects to hold the first official vehicle reveal event in June of this year and begin collecting reservations soon. The FX brand is planned to target the mass market segment, advancing a new chapter in the Company’s overall product strategy. FX currently plans for up to three models: an AI-MPV product—named the Super One, the FX 5, and the FX 6, focusing on the $20,000 – $80,000 base price segment.

