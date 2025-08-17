Faraday Future launches its “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem Strategy as a pioneer in AI mobility and Web3 integration

Launches “C10 (Crypto 10) Treasury” product with professional allocation based on the “C10 Index” to accumulate and compound the world’s top 10 crypto assets (excluding stablecoins), aiming to become the No.1 treasury for this asset portfolio

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced that it has officially launched its transformative “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Ecosystem Strategy — marking the beginning of a new chapter in AI mobility and Web3 integration.

This bold strategic initiative, which was revealed on August 16 at an event in Pebble Beach, integrates Embodied AI (EAI) with the explosive growth of the crypto asset economy to create a two-way, independently operating circular growth engine between Web2 and Web3, positioning FF at the forefront of the next era in global industrial and financial evolution.

EAI + Crypto Dual Flywheel: A new growth paradigm

Faraday Future believes that AI represents the next great leap in productivity, while Crypto and Web3 signify a revolution in the relations of production. Together, these forces offer a potential once-in-decades opportunity for transformation — a meta-chemistry that FF aims to drive through its newly launched strategy.

“The next decade could be a super long bull cycle for the crypto market,” said Ian Calderon, FF Co-Creation Officer and Founding Board Member of the California Blockchain Working Group. “FF is building a dual-engine circular growth system — combining the long-cycle, high-value EAI EV ecosystem with the short-cycle, high-velocity Crypto ecosystem. These two flywheels will empower each other, redefining what’s possible in mobility and financial innovation.”

“Today’s launch is a powerful example of our state’s pioneering spirit, bringing together intelligent electric vehicles, blockchain, and the worlds of Web 2 and Web 3, along with industry, capital and technology,” said Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer. “This model has the potential to boost our economy, create high quality jobs, attract top tier investment, and advance sustainable development worldwide.”

Building the bridge between Web2 and Web3

FF’s Dual-Bridge Strategy positions the Company as one of the first U.S.-listed public companies directly connecting real-world business operations with on-chain assets. Plans are underway to launch the EAI Vehicle Chain, enabling tokenized vehicle sales, crypto-based deposits, and Web3-native user engagement — while leveraging blockchain technology to create a decentralized and transparent mobility economy.

“The Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Strategy reflects our deep insights into the future of the global economy,” said YT Jia, Founder & Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “FF is not just transitioning into a Web3 era — we are architecting it. This is how we deliver value creation for our stockholders.”

Introducing the C10 Index and C10 Treasury: A new crypto infrastructure for capital markets

FF also officially announced the C10 Index, a market-cap-weighted basket of the world’s top 10 crypto assets (excluding stablecoins), calculated from midnight Pacific Time on August 16, 2025, with a base value of 1,000. The Index will be tracked in real-time on FF.com and the FF App.

Accompanying the Index, the FFAI C10 Treasury is being launched — targeting $500M to $1B in initial crypto asset purchases, subject to securing necessary funding, with an initial $30M purchase. Assets will be allocated using an 80% passive, 20% active strategy. The treasury is designed to provide sustainable returns, with staking yields estimated at 3%–5%, which can fund product innovation, potential stock buybacks, and further asset growth.

FF is also exploring creating an ETF product based on the C10 Index.

Crypto Flywheel to reshape Faraday Future’s financial structure

The Crypto Flywheel strategy, which the Company intends to operate through a wholly owned and independently managed subsidiary, FFAI Crypto Treasury and Bridging Holdings Inc., is designed to enhance FF’s income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow. With on-chain assets serving as both reserves and flexible capital, the strategy enables FF to generate stable staking yields, potentially reducing reliance on high-cost financing, and improve net asset value and structure.

Structure ensures risk isolation and transparency

FF’s crypto and EV businesses are planned to be operated under separate legal and financial structures to promote risk isolation, operational independence, and asset transparency. Digital assets will be held by third-party custodians and will be fully verifiable on-chain. The structure is designed to allow strategic synergies without direct cross-subsidization — while reinforcing each other.

With this launch, Faraday Future offers investors access to potential dual benefits from the AI mobility and crypto asset markets. This revolutionary move supports the Company’s long-standing commitment to maximize stockholder value in a future-forward and sustainable manner.

