Faraday Future launches FF AI 2.0 software update for the FF 91 and future FX models: Represents the biggest AI leap yet, built with OpenAI

The system is scheduled to be available on the FF 91 via an upcoming OTA update, with a planned rollout for the FX line in the future

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.(“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the debut of FF AI 2.0, which will be incorporated in the FF 91 2.0 via software updates soon. This update represents the most significant upgrade to our intelligent in-car OS since the FF 91 launched in 2023. This milestone release delivers a major architectural overhaul that reengineers FF AI from the inside out and brings to life a new class of intelligent experiences that were never possible under traditional rule-based AI systems. This software could eventually be incorporated into FX models when launched as it is a shareable platform.

This release of the FF AI 2.0 system, which can now switch between over 50 languages in real-time, remembers conversational context and understands complex commands. For example, when a user states, “It’s a bit warm, but I don’t want the AC on,” it will intelligently recommend to adjust alternative vehicle controls for optimal comfort, such as open the windows or close the roof shade.

FF AI 2.0 is deeply integrated with Open AI. The system is scheduled to be available on the FF 91 via an upcoming OTA update, with a planned rollout for the FX line in the future. FF could be the first automotive company in North America to offer this level of AI functionality. For a diverse, multilingual market like the U.S., FF AI 2.0 could provide value FF believes is exceptional to users.

Intelligence that goes beyond voice

At the core of FF AI 2.0 is the deep integration of large language models (LLMs) into Faraday Future’s software and hardware stack. FF AI 2.0 is built to work with the models’ users already love and use — starting with OpenAI — and designed to stay compatible as new AI models emerge. This enables not only true natural voice interactions but also extends LLM intelligence across core in-car systems, including vehicle control, navigation, media, and many more. The result: users can express what they want, how they want, when they want, and in over 50 languages — with unprecedented freedom.

Multi-agent architecture: Intelligence amplified

Behind this breakthrough is a multi-agent AI architecture that orchestrates the best of four AI capabilities:

Open AI-powered LLMs for rich, conversational understanding and natural-sounding voice.

for rich, conversational understanding and natural-sounding voice. Real-time AI web search agents for timely, accurate knowledge.

for timely, accurate knowledge. RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) agents that draw from the FF user manual for context-specific support.

agents that draw from the FF user manual for context-specific support. Proprietary arbitration model that makes all of the agents work seamlessly.

Rather than relying on a single model, FF AI 2.0 intelligently chooses the right agent for the task — in real time. Whether it’s controlling the cabin, searching for weekend events, or understanding what’s happening with the vehicle, the system seamlessly determines the best path forward.

“This integration marks a step change: FF AI 2.0 isn’t just more capable — It introduces a new way of interacting with machines in the age of ambient intelligence,” said Shuai Yang, Sr. Manager, Product Management at FF.

FF AI 2.0 feature highlights

50+ Language Support & In-Session Multilingual Switching

Switch languages during a session, instantly:

(e.g. Start in English, switch to Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, etc.)

True Natural Language Understanding

Understands your intent, not just keywords:

(e.g. “It’s so hot but I don’t want to use AC”)

Change Commands on the Fly

Handles corrections and mid-sentence changes:

(e.g. “Change temp to 72… actually, 69… no, 68”)

Compound (Cross-Domain) Commands

Handles multiple actions in one go:

(e.g. “Open windows, set temp, play music, navigate…”)

Multi-turn contextual memory

Remembers previous context, follows multi-step conversations:

(e.g. “Navigate to Palm Springs” → “What’s the weather there?” → “Suggest a spot for sunset” → “Add it to the trip”)

Natural, Upgraded AI Voice

Sounds human, not robotic.

Super Low Latency

Instant responses (thanks to speech-to-speech model).

Semantic VAD (Intelligent Listening)

Knows when you’re done—even with “uhm…” and filler words.

Real-Time AI Web Search

Answers with up-to-date online info:

(e.g. “What’s happening this weekend in Joshua Tree?”)

On-Demand User Manual Support with RAG

Step-by-step help for vehicle features (e.g. “How do I adjust the head-up display brightness?”).

Wake Word Support

Just say “Hey Faraday” to start.

“We are excited to release our FF AI 2.0 upgrade. ith this release, FF brings to life the kind of human-machine interface customers have long imagined,” said YT Jia, FF founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “And this is just the beginning, FF AI 2.0 is not just smarter, it’s more human, more capable, and more connected than ever before.”

SOURCE: Faraday Future