Faraday Future kicks off trial production phase of its FX Super One MPV at its Hanford, CA manufacturing facility, advancing engineering and safety testing

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its newly-unveiled First Class EAI-MPV model, the FX Super One, has commenced its trial production phase at its Hanford, CA factory.

The trial production phase is primarily focused on planning and verifying production processes, operational workflows, and quality standards. In parallel, engineers and production staff at the Hanford factory are undergoing specialized training to support production readiness.

Following this phase, the Company will proceed with comprehensive vehicle engineering of the vehicle, which includes extensive safety testing and validation. These efforts are integral to ensuring that the FX Super One meets the highest standards of quality, performance, safety, and the end user experience.

The FX Super One was unveiled on July 17 in Los Angeles and showcased the Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) and the FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 Architecture. The vehicle is positioned as an EAI-MPV that aims to redefine the traditional mobility experience long dominated by models such as the Cadillac Escalade.

Faraday Future’s current 1.1 million-square-foot manufacturing and production facility in Hanford, California, named “FF ieFactory California,” has approximately $300 million invested so far in the multi-use facility, and with additional investment and permitting, could become capable of producing more than 30,000 vehicles annually.

The Company’s Hanford factory could prepare a flexible production line for FX units, including FF. The facility would support mixed-line manufacturing or assembly for multiple models.

The Company recently completed a new round of financing commitment totaling $105 million, which is expected to nearly cover the launch of the FX Super One.

