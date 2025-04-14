Faraday Future hosts first exclusive FX Developer Co-Creation Event, featuring FX prototype mules test rides at its Los Angeles headquarters

Recruitment for external developer co-creators is set to begin next week

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today held the first FX Developer Co-Creation Event at its Los Angeles headquarters. This exclusive event marked the official debut of the FX Developer Co-Creation Program, allowing today’s guests to actively participate in co-creation activities, including test rides of FX prototype mules, and sharing valuable feedback on product experience, design, and innovation ideas.

The ride and drive event kicked off what will be the first of many more experiential events for the planned FX brand, which will be held regularly throughout this year in anticipation of the first FX model to roll off the line at the end of 2025. Starting next week, FX will officially launch the Faraday X External Developer Co-Creation Campaign, kicking off a series of public-facing events designed to welcome external developers, innovators, and future-shaping minds into our collaborative ecosystem.

Today’s event allowed potential future users a sneak peek at what is to come. The FX Super One is anticipated to be unveiled to the public in June 2025, and two FX 6 prototype mules that recently arrived in Los Angeles are undergoing testing and validation including focusing on the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

“Today we successfully hosted our first Faraday X Developer Co-Creation event—bringing together FF employees, their friends, and families to experience the future of mobility firsthand. It was an exciting day to be able to experience these FX prototype mules,” said Xiao (Max) Ma. “This event set the tone for our co-creation-driven approach to developing the next generation of AI-powered EVs (AIEVs) right here in the U.S.”

The FX brand is planned to target the mass market segment, advancing a new chapter in the Company’s overall product strategy. FX currently plans for up to three models: an AI-MPV product—named the Super One, the FX 5, and the FX 6, focusing on the $20,000 – $80,000 base price segment. The first FX model is planned to come off the line at the end of 2025.

SOURCE: Faraday Future