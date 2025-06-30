This intimate preview offered attendees a first-hand look at FX Super One’s innovation, design philosophy, and market vision, while fostering meaningful Co-Creation among the minds shaping the product’s next phase

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it held its first private preview and co-creation event for the much-anticipated first product and technologies from its Faraday X (FX) brand, and unveiled the much anticipated FX Super One, the world’s first FF Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System, and the FF EAI Embodied Intelligence AI Agent 6×4 Architecture during the FX Super One Product Launch. The event, which was held in the Los Angeles area, was attended by over 100 guests, including FF’s stockholders and investors; B2B sales partners and prospects; global supply chain partners; media; key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers; and Co-Creation officers.

Numerous executives attended and spoke at the event including FX CEO, Xiao (Max) Ma, FF founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia, Global Co-CEO Matthias Aydt and Global President of FF, Jerry Wang. The Super One launch event marked the official commencement of FX’s product execution and launch season that will lead up to the first Super One vehicle coming off the line at FX’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, California, with a target date of the end of 2025.

This intimate preview offered attendees a first-hand look at the FX Super One’s innovation, design philosophy, and market vision, while fostering meaningful Co-Creation among the minds shaping the product’s next phase. Following this event, the Company will host another large-scale public-facing launch event on July 17 in Los Angeles, the Super One First Online Global Product Launch, open to audiences worldwide. FX will also kick off the B2C Paid Pre-Order Campaign at that time, inviting users to become early adopters and co-creators of this next-generation mobility experience.

Highlights and updates from today’s event included:

The FX Super One unveiling. The Super One isn’t just about upgrading ones experience with cars — it’s going to redefine it entirely. It will come equipped with the groundbreaking FF Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System, and the FF EAI Embodied Intelligence AI Agent 6×4 Architecture. These technologies mark the start of a major tech leap and product revolution in the AIEV era. FX Super One will be available with two powertrains: battery electric and AIHER (AI Hybrid Extended Range).

The Super EAI F.A.C.E. system, as a key tangible component of the FF EAI system, will replace the fixed “impersonal mask”— the static, lifeless look of traditional front grills. It not only brings each vehicle a unique expression — “a thousand faces for a thousand cars” — but more importantly, it brings the car AI agent the ability to perceive through five senses and express emotions, as well as the gateway to connect and communicate with the world.

The FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 architecture is built on pure vision, end-to-end VLA and world model. This enables AIEVs to evolve — with soul, personality, intelligence, and emotions — ushering into a new era where EAI EVs become truly intelligent.

From introducing the concept of the Companies Bridge Strategy in May 2024 to unveiling the FX Super One today — when FF was preparing for the final Bridge Closure — it only took 14 months. There are two main reasons for the Companies “FX Speed” being so fast.

First, the unique Light 4, Swift 4, Focused 5, and Empowering 5 model of FF’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy. Take technology empowerment as an example, FF could empower the mass-market FX vehicles with much of the core technology, software, and AI capabilities of the $300,000 FF 91. The FF AI 2.0 system, which was launched through OTA on the FF 91, will also be deployed in the potential FX lineup in the future. Second, the incredible support from the Companies’ S Tier 1 Bridge Strategy suppliers that helped us get here.

The total B2B deposits for the FX Super One have now reached 4,000 units, covering four key sectors: FF Par (partners), rental car companies, live commerce MCN agencies, and real estate brokerages.

Stay tuned for our July 17 event where many more details, specifications and images of Super One will be officially released. The FX Super One, an affordable mass market EAI-MPV, is targeted to have the first vehicles off the line by the end of 2025. Offering a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology, the FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with a host of features including spacious seating, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems, to name a few.

SOURCE: Faraday Future