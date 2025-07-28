Faraday Future founder and Co-CEO YT Jia shares weekly investor update: company has received over 10,000 paid pre-orders for the FX Super One MPV as it marks the 4th anniversary of FFAI’s public listing

Faraday Future Hosts Successful Capitol Hill Club Reception in Washington D.C. on July 23 Showcasing Commitment to American Manufacturing and Innovation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Co-CEO of FF.

“This week marks the 4th anniversary of FFAI’s public listing. Over the past four years, we’ve weathered countless ups and downs, pushed through our darkest hours, and stood firm in the face of doubts and challenges—never giving up. Above all, we are most grateful to the investors, stockholders, and partners who have stood by us. Your support is the reason our dream has never dimmed.

As of the day of our July 17 Initial Product Launch of FX Super One, we have received over 10,000 paid pre-orders for this vehicle. Beyond the much-discussed Super EAI F.A.C.E., many people have asked me: what exactly are Super One’s breakthroughs in product value for the U.S. market? To answer that, let’s take a closer look at S2 and S3 Products & Technologies, where we’ve been carefully crafting.

We’ve distilled five big breakthroughs in product value—these are what we believe give Super One its truly disruptive and differentiated edge in the U.S. market.

First, it represents a whole new category—First Class EAI-MPV, addressing three key pain points for American users, including: Number one, traditional minivans may offer large interior space, but have poor power performance and safety, and offer no sense of luxury whatsoever. Number two, while the Escalade is luxurious, it’s fundamentally constrained by its traditional, bulky SUV structure. This leads to a poor driving experience, inefficient use of space, and a compromised user experience overall. It’s inconvenient to get in and out of and lacks the versatility for today’s diverse lifestyles. Number three, let alone EAI capabilities, both of these vehicle types have almost zero AI capability and are stuck in a past era. We believe Super One is here to shatter old paradigms and deliver brand new value.

Second, it is a vehicle EAI agent and an avatar of its owner. It redefines the human-vehicle relationship, moving from passive control to a partnership of mutual understanding and shared experience. It feels what you feel and accompanies where you go.

Third, it delivers comprehensive intelligent active safety. Its high-strength steel body, electric AWD, and an AI risk prediction engine all work together to make every journey exceptionally safe and secure.

Fourth, AI luxury and ultimate comfort like a private clubhouse, it breaks boundaries and sets new gold standards for luxury and comfort.

Fifth, FF empowers the FX Super One with much of the core value of the $300,000 FF 91. With extreme price-to-performance ratio and running cost, it aims to bring accessible AI TechLuxury.

S5: On capital markets and finance:

After the July 17 launch, our Capital team organized a series of roadshows for investment institutions. We also had in-depth conversations with many investors online.

A lot of investors are especially interested in our latest Web3 strategic partnership with HabitTrade, a well-known digital asset infrastructure platform. Many are excited about how FF, together with the Web3 industry, can once again generate eco chemistry and lead the next major trend in the industry.

In fact, we’ve been researching and preparing in Web3 space for quite some time. We firmly believe that, with FF’s unique AI and internet DNA, and by combining EAI mobility with Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and stablecoin applications, we can create entirely new value for users and the industry. We’re building a future where Web2 and Web3, on-chain and off-chain, the physical and virtual worlds, all come together. We look forward to sharing these exciting plans and updates with you soon.

Thank you to all our investors for your continued attention and support for FF and FX. We’ll keep driving the company’s growth with open and transparent communication.

Today we’re starting with Government affairs updates in terms of S7 System and Capability Build-Up.

This week, we brought the FX Super One and FF 91 to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. There, we held high-level closed-door discussions with over a dozen U.S. Congress members and tariff policy makers. We talked about important topics such as reshoring U.S. manufacturing, technological innovation, and industry policies related to tariffs—efforts that support the implementation of the Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy. After experiencing both models in person, the Congress members were very impressed. We believe we will fill a key gap in the market, upgrading the American consumer experience, and helping accelerate the reshoring of manufacturing and the advancement of the entire industry chain.

But really, after the FX Super One’s initial launch, this is only the beginning. The next crucial steps will be product delivery, a series of certification tests, and trial production. I’ll be leading the team to give it our all in this new chapter—continuing our relentless execution.

In August, we’ll also be taking the FX Super One to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the luxury car events. This fulfills the promise we made there last August, and we’ll be sharing new outcomes from our bridge strategy. For us, attending Pebble Beach every year is not just about showcasing our products, it’s about demonstrating our unwavering belief in making the impossible possible. We welcome friends and partners who are interested in joining us. See you next week.”

