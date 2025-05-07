Faraday Future files three patent applications through its Future AIHER subsidiary relating to AI-powered hybrid extended-range systems

The three patent applications aim to enhance the efficiency and architecture of AI-powered range-extended powertrain systems by enabling personalized energy management through AI deep reinforcement learning, while simplifying system structure and expanding performance and cross-domain applicability

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has submitted three patent applications through its recently established subsidiary, Future AIHER, seeking to establish a leadership position in intelligent electric powertrain innovation.

Launched in March 2025, Future AIHER is the world’s first AI hybrid extended-range electric powertrain system company. It is dedicated to the design, development and commercialization of cutting-edge AI-driven range extender systems for Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs), including two potential flagship products: a super AI hybrid extended-range system (AIHER) and a super AI extended-range system. These systems would seek to blend the strengths of traditional hybrid and range-extended architectures, with a primary focus on range extension and a supporting hybrid drive—and could redefine performance, energy optimization, and system integration.

The three patent applications mark Future AIHER’s first major technical disclosures:

The first patent application relates to deep reinforcement learning (DRL) techniques to optimize dynamic energy management in hybrid systems. This innovation could provide a technological pathway for FFID to deliver real-time, personalized energy and power management—tuned to each driver’s unique style and route conditions.

The other two patent applications involve structural innovations that simplify the architecture of plug-in hybrid systems. By decoupling the engine, generator, and driving wheels, the systems increase modularity and functionality, enabling powerful yet efficient performance from a streamlined configuration.

Future AIHER is positioning itself to lead commercialization and innovation through a two-phase strategic plan. In the short term, it would focus on integrating existing third-party range extender technology into the planned Faraday X (FX) vehicles, which could enable a faster market entry. In the long term, Future AIHER would aim to design and develop its own AI-driven range extender solutions, leveraging advanced technology to enhance efficiency and potentially expand commercialization opportunities to other mobility OEMs including air, ground, and ocean applications, such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft, commercial trucking, and electric boating industries.

“These innovations are central to FF’s vision of intelligent mobility,” said YT Jia, Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “Future AIHER represents a pivotal extension of our mission—bringing high-performance, AI-enhanced powertrains not only to our FF and future FX series models, but also to a wide array of future mobility industries.”

SOURCE: Faraday Future