Faraday Future establishes the world’s first AI hybrid extended-range electric powertrain system company – Future AIHER – and hosts its first FF Open AI Day

The AI-focused event, held at the Company’s Los Angeles headquarters, consisted of AI experts, panel guests, potential future AI talents and FF employees, and showcased the Company’s current and future AI strategy developments

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it held its first Open AI Day covering FF and FX’s AI strategy, products, and technology, and also announced the establishment of Future AIHER, the world’s first AI hybrid extended-range electric powertrain system company, focusing on designing and developing two key products: a super AI hybrid extended-range system (AIHER) and a super AI extended-range system, along with comprehensive powertrain solutions to support them. An AIHER system would be a fusion of hybrids and range extenders, primarily range-extended with hybrid drive playing a secondary role. This newly formed subsidiary of FF is dedicated to the commercialization and development of AI-driven range extender systems for Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs).

The Open AI Day event, held at FF’s Los Angeles headquarters, included Company presentations on topics related to AI, product and technology and background information on Future AIHER, led by YT Jia, Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer of FF, and Max Ma, Global CEO of FX. Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF, planned to attend but was unable to do so due to unforeseen circumstances. Presentations, as well as panel discussions on AI and future key technologies and industry challenges in autonomous driving, were also held with attendees including with potential future AI candidates.

FF and FX’s overall AI strategy

The Company’s AI strategy is focused on full-vehicle AI integration. FF is building an end-to-end AI product ecosystem driven by in-house R&D and open integration, user-specific customization, extreme performance, open-source co-creation, and open-platform collaboration. It aims to develop an AI Agent with human-like intelligence, elevating the relationship between humans and vehicles, and driving the next evolution of the AIEV industry.

FF is driving the evolution of cars from traditional vehicles to intelligent mobile devices, looking to set new benchmarks for future smart vehicles. By fostering collaboration with global developers and AI experts, FF aims to propel industry-wide innovation, benefiting the sector and potential partners.

Comprehensive AI strategy to deliver multi-dimensional value

FF’s AI strategy aims to introduce new revenue streams, such as in-car subscriptions and AI-driven value-added services. This could also enhance user loyalty and recognition.

For users, FF and FX products could act as “intelligent partners,” with product design centered on natural interaction methods, including voice and gesture controls. These features would deliver intuitive, seamless interactions that continuously improve through learning, offering personalized AI experiences.

Through its “AI-First” approach and co-creation ecosystem, FF is driving the evolution of cars from traditional vehicles to intelligent mobile devices, setting new benchmarks for future smart vehicles. By fostering collaboration with global developers and AI experts, FF aims to propel industry-wide innovation, benefiting the sector and its partners.

Next steps for FF’s and FX’s AI development and planning

The Company’s AI product development plan consists of four phases: 1. AI foundation – Integrating large AI models and basic voice assistant features; 2. Advanced multimodal AI – Enhancing human-vehicle interaction and deepening integration into driving ; 3. AIOS Platform & API – Building AI automotive operating system (AIOS) and opening APIs to encourage co-creation; and 4. Continuous Upgrades – Improving FF’s models and expanding commercial applications across industries.

FF plans to accelerate the launch of three core AI-powered products and deploy them in potential future FX mass-production models: 1. Designing and developing a Super AIHER system; 2. AI Cabin Agent; and 3. End-to-end open-source large model AI driving.

Powertrain innovations will be one of the Company’s key priorities.

Why FF is developing its Super AI Hybrid Extended-Range system

Plug-in hybrid powertrains have known unaddressed issues: delayed power delivery and weak performance, limited intelligence capabilities, limited capability for intelligent technology integration; limited potential for building intelligent technology architecture; and high overall cost and low value for money. That’s why FF is planning to design a revolutionary Super AIHER system. This system could solve the inherent flows of both current ranger extenders and plug-in hybrids and push their advantages to the extreme. FF aims to lead the transformation of powertrain technology.

Future AIHER is positioning itself to lead commercialization and innovation through a two-phase strategic plan. In the short term, it would focus on integrating existing third-party range extender technology into the Faraday X (FX) concept vehicles, which could enable a faster market entry. In the long term, Future AIHER would aim to design and develop its own AI-driven range extender solutions, leveraging advanced technology to enhance efficiency and potentially expand commercialization opportunities to other mobility OEMs including the electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) industry.

“Our first ever Open AI Day was a tremendous success and based on the enthusiastic feedback we received from attendees on both the AI topics and future powertrain strategy we plan to pursue, we are very excited for what the future holds here at FF,” said Jia. “AI will reshape the use of automobiles. When we defined the FF 91, AI was nowhere near the capabilities of today, but we were envisioning a growing technology which let the car learn how the individual user prefers to use all functionality of the vehicle by itself. The way people move is a core use case for AI applications, and its future is being completely restructured.”

SOURCE: Faraday Future