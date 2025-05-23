Faraday Future celebrates major milestone in its Middle East “Third Pole” strategy with its new operations facility handover ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

The facility will support the production of both FF and potential Faraday X (FX) models, enabling the Company to serve diverse customer segments across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with potential future expansion into Europe and North Africa

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced that it held a formal handover ceremony for its first regional facility in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, marking a significant milestone in the execution of its Middle East “Third Pole” strategy, alongside the dual-home market strategy in U.S. and China. The project was formally announced on May 21, 2025, during RAKEZ’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where a lease agreement was signed between RAKEZ and Faraday Future Middle East FZ-LLC, the subsidiary of FF.

The 108,000-square-foot facility will encompass an office, engineering workshop, and operational hub. The facility will support both the FF brand and potential FX models, serving as a hub for operations across the GCC, with potential future expansion into Europe and North Africa.

The handover ceremony event, held at the site of the facility in the Al Hamra area of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), signifies FF’s official landing in the Middle East and a major step in the Company’s strategic global expansion. The ceremony was attended by Faraday Future’s Global Co-CEO Matthias Aydt, Chief Financial Officer Koti Meka, Head of Middle East and Executive Director Chui Tin Mok, and Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, highlighting the significance of this project for both FF and the region.

“This handover event represents a tangible start for both FF and FX in the region,” said Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “Ras Al Khaimah offers the right infrastructure, visionary leadership, and regional connectivity to support our goal of building an intelligent, sustainable mobility ecosystem. We are proud to build a facility that will not only serve as a gateway to the region but also has the potential to create up to 200 skilled jobs.”

RAKEZ played a critical role in enabling FF’s smooth entry into the UAE, offering comprehensive support from infrastructure and permitting, to regulatory alignment.

“Faraday Future’s entry is more than the launch of a facility—it marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in the region’s mobility landscape,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “As the UAE accelerates toward its green mobility goals, FF’s vision and presence in Ras Al Khaimah perfectly align with national ambitions for a sustainable, electric future.”

Operations at the new site are expected to commence in the second half of 2025. In the longer term, FF aims to establish regional R&D capabilities, and a localized supply chain anchored in Ras Al Khaimah, reinforcing its vision of sustainable, AI-powered mobility.

SOURCE: Faraday Future