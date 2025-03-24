Faraday Future appoints Jerry Wang as President of FF to oversee various company operations including corporate strategy and investor relations

Move will help accelerate FF and FX business strategy execution through organizational transformation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Jerry Wang as President of FF. He will report directly to Global CEO Matthias Aydt and Founder & Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer (CPUO) YT Jia.

Mr. Wang will oversee Corporate Strategy, Corporate Operations & IT, Risk Management, Capital Markets & Investor Relations, and Human Resources. Additionally, he will directly lead the Business Development (BD) team, driving FF and FX’s global business to the next phase of growth in the U.S., Middle East and China regions.

As the Company’s President, Mr. Wang will support the overall operations and management of the Company, with a focus on maximizing value for investors. He will lead financing efforts, drive external strategic partnerships and resource integration, enhance operational efficiency through cost reduction and efficiency improvements, and accelerate system development by optimizing management mechanisms and operational processes, laying a solid foundation for the Company’s long-term growth.

“Jerry is a longtime ally and partner to me personally and we have a mutual understanding which allows us to operate with very high efficiency. He has a level of wisdom, assessing and judging what we can do and what we should not attempt to do, which is very impressive,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. “Jerry is well recognized and trusted within the investor community and we expect that his return will help directly drive more strategic investors to join and strengthen the capital market’s confidence in FF and FX’s long-term development.”

Mr. Wang is one of the original founding team members of FF, starting in 2014, and was deeply involved in FF’s development at its inception, including successfully raising multi-billion-dollar funding to FF, including leading the FF initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. He is also the President of FF Global Partners (FFGP) and has accumulated extensive industry experience and a broad global network across key markets, including Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. His appointment is expected to accelerate FX business execution from an organizational perspective, supporting the Company in achieving its strategic goals.

Currently, FF is at a pivotal stage of development after announcing its FX brand. The Company expects that the appointment of Mr. Wang will not only help drive the successful execution of the FX strategy but also mark further optimization and upgrading of the Company’s organizational structure. Furthermore, this appointment is also a key strategic move to strengthen confidence within the global capital markets.

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Wang stated: “My top priority is to drive growth of shareholder value, including ensure the first FX vehicle rolls off the production line by the end of 2025, laying a solid foundation for large-scale production thereafter and helping to make the Company a success. At the same time, I am committed to improving operational efficiency and capital utilization, making every effort to secure the necessary funding for the business. Moving forward, I will engage with multiple potential partners to explore opportunities including, but not limited to, financing and mergers & acquisitions, to drive the true value realization of FFAI. Additionally, I aim to build a highly efficient, agile, self-operating, and self-evolving management system to ensure the successful achievement of our strategic goals.”

Jerry Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing.

