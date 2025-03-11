Faraday Future appoints industry veteran Wensheng Chen who will be responsible for plant operations and manufacturing quality

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Wensheng Chen to be in charge of plant operations and manufacturing quality at the FF ieFactory California

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Wensheng Chen to be in charge of plant operations and manufacturing quality at the FF ieFactory California. Chen will oversee the quality of FF’s manufacturing operations for the Company, working with various teams at FF to enhance the performance and quality of its products and mass production, including the FF 91 2.0 and potential future FX models.

Chen brings an extensive background spanning over two decades in the automotive industry, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of quality control and improvements, successful vehicle launches, and executive management. He spent time at Singulato Automobile Co., Ltd (New Energy), Beijing Automobile Group Co., and Volvo Luqiao in various roles related to improving plant quality, new model launch quality, and problem and issue containment. Chen comes to FF from Global Electronics Testing Services, LLC, where he served as a plant manager and process engineer and oversaw daily production operations focused on quality, productivity, and efficiency controls.

Chen has a bachelor’s degree in automotive engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of South Florida.

Chen joins a growing roster of strong leaders joining FF recently including roles related to sales and after sales as well as research and development.

“Mr. Chen’s quality-minded skillset and manufacturing experience aligns perfectly with where the FF and FX brands are headed in terms of innovation, AI focus, quality, and new vehicle launches,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO at Faraday Future. “His experience with high-end luxury vehicles, quality and production processes, as well as vehicle planning, launch and operational processes will ensure we remain focused on quality and customer satisfaction with the FF 91 2.0 and future FX brand models.”

SOURCE: Faraday Future