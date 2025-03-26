Faraday Future announces the first delivery of an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance in the East Coast market will occur March 28

The March 28 delivery to Univest Securities, an investment bank based in New York City, marks the official entry in the New York Market for FF

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Univest Securities, LLC, a boutique investment banking firm located in New York City (NYC), will take delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance in NYC on March 28.

This marks FF’s official entry into the East Coast market and also serves as a strategic foundation for FF’s future market expansion, potentially opening doors to a broader high-end user base in the area.

The New York State market represents a growth opportunity for both FF and, eventually, FX, given its status as one of the world’s largest and most influential economic hubs as well as a growth market for EVs. Expanding into this market could not only enable FF and FX to establish and strengthen their positions within the U.S. EV industry but also increase brand visibility.

