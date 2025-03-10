Faraday Future announces that it will enter the New York EV market

The Company will offer premium leasing services in New York through a strategic relationship, focusing on flexible lease terms and tailored solutions

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will enter the growing New York State EV market with the FF 91 2.0 and, later, potential future FX models. The Company will offer premium leasing services through a strategic relationship, focusing on flexible lease terms and tailored solutions for its future users in the New York marketplace. This announcement follows the Company’s plans to open an office in the New York Metro area to support FF’s Investor Relations function.

The New York State market represents a growth opportunity for both FF and FX, given its status as one of the world’s largest and most influential economic hubs as well as a growth market for EVs. Expanding into this market could not only enable FF and FX to strengthen its position within the U.S. but also increase brand visibility. FF is working closely with stakeholders to refine Company offerings and ensure the best services are provided to customers.

“The East Coast market has always been on our radar, and we undertook due diligence research before our IPO back in 2021, so we know that New York State presents a significant opportunity for both of our FF and FX brands,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “Between our AI focus, technology and luxury EV offerings, we are taking the necessary steps to begin our operations in this region soon and we are excited to share our vision for the future of intelligent mobility with a new group of future FF and FX users.”

As FF continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the Company remains committed to expanding its footprint and engaging with key stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of the Company’s next generation of FF and FX vehicles.

SOURCE: Faraday Future