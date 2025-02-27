Faraday Future announces first two FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules set to depart Shanghai today with arrival into the Los Angeles area in mid-March

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its first two FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules are set to leave Shanghai this week, enroute to the Company’s U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.(“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that its first two FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules are set to leave Shanghai this week, enroute to the Company’s U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles. The FX brand will target the mass market segment with three planned models. The two prototype mules are expected to arrive at the Long Beach port in mid-March.

The FX 6 concept is part of FF’s broader FX product strategy aimed at delivering Advanced Intelligent Electric Vehicles (AIEVs) to a mass-market audience. The camouflaged prototype mules will undergo further testing and validation in the U.S., ensuring that they meet FF’s high standards for performance, technology, and user experience.

Once the FX 6 camouflaged prototype mules arrive in Los Angeles, the FX team will conduct extensive evaluations, including ADAS and autonomous driving validation, powertrain and performance optimization, and intelligent cabin and user experience refinement.

SOURCE: Faraday Future