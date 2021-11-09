Falken ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN factory fitted on the SEAT Leon

The Falken ZIEX ZE310 A ECORUN has been selected by SEAT to be factory fitted to the SEAT Leon

One of Falken’s most popular tyre models, the Falken ZIEX ZE310 A ECORUN has been selected by SEAT to be factory fitted to the SEAT Leon in dimension 205/55R16 91V at the marque’s passenger car plant in Martorell, Spain.

The ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN is one of the best-selling tyres from Falken, which repeatedly achieves remarkable test results. Most recently, in the 2021 summer tyre test by auto motor sport magazine, the tyre achieved the rating ‘good’ and scored particularly well in all safety-related criteria. The summer tyre achieved an unbeatable ten-out-of-ten score in the categories of longitudinal aquaplaning (km/h) and transverse aquaplaning (m/s2). The results for driving performance on dry asphalt were also impressive: the critics found the tyres to offer “good control on dry curves with slow steering responses” and to provide “good residual grip”.

“Our partnership with SEAT is very well established,” says Christian Stolting, Key Account Manager OE at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “I’m delighted with every tyre we get to deliver to Spain. With our very good price-performance ratio, which is also repeatedly certified by independent parties, we are always the first choice even for cars in the compact class. In this ever-growing segment, we can equip numerous models both in the OE sector and in the aftermarket business.”

As an OE Falken product, tyres fitted to the SEAT Leon at the marque’s factory carry the additional A designation in their name – Falken ZIEX ZE310 A ECORUN.

For the retrofitting market, the Falken ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN is available in 106 sizes from 14-19 inches in the series 40-70 and is approved for speed classes H/V/W (210-270 km/h).

SOURCE: Falken